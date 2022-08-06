Team Nigeria now have 7 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

After day eight of action, Team Nigeria added two more gold medals in the wrestling event with promise of more before the end of the Commonwealth Games.

There were decent outings for Team Nigeria athletes in Table Tennis, Long Jump and Boxing.

With two days of action left, Team Nigeria has risen to eighth on the medals standings and are the second African country behind South Africa.

Wrestling

Blessing Oborududu was crowned Commonwealth Games champion again. To clinch Gold the wrestler defeated Canada's Linda Morais 5-1 (victory by points) in the final to defend her title in the Women's Freestyle 68 kg category.

Esther Omolayo Kolawole won a Bronze medal for Nigeria 🇳🇬 in the Women’s Wrestling 62KG event

Odunayo Adekuoroye also successfully defended her Commonwealth Games title. In the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling, Adekuoroye defeated India's Anshu Malik 7-3 (victory by points) in the final to defend her crown.

There are now three Commonwealth Gold Medals for Adekuoroye in all (2014, 2018, 2022).

Athletics

Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi threw over 20m four times in the men's Shot Put final.

On his last attempt, the Nigerian champion narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing 4th with a mark of 20.36m .

In their respective events, Nigeria's 200m stars Favour Ofili & Udodi Onwuzurike have each sealed qualification to the final.

Onwuzurike won his race with an impressive 20.59s while Ofili clocked 22.66s to win her semi heat.

Long Jump

Ese Brume sealed an automatic qualification to the women's Long Jump final as she soared to a distance of 6.81m (+0.3) on her second attempt in Group B of the qualifying round.