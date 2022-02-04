10 things you should know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

2 There will be a total of 84 countries participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics - Albania, American Samoa, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China (Host), Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain, Greece, Haiti, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan,

Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russian Olympic Committee, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United States and Uzbekistan through the individual National Olympic Committees (NOCs) that help to organize each country's proposal for recognition before the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

3 There are also a total number of 206 NOCs, which are devised by the IOC and the International Sport Federation.

These two organizations are the sole authorities who come together to recognize NOCs for the official summer and winter games.

4 Norway holds the record for the most Gold medals in Winter Olympics history - 132, and that is 27 more than United States - 105.

5 Africa only has five countries participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics - Nigeria, Ghana, Eritrea, Morocco and Madagascar.

6 Haiti and Peru are new to the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Both countries did not send athletes to PyeongChang in 2018, however they will be participating at the 2022 Beijing Games and they will be represented by a single person , both, coincidently, in alpine skiing.

Richardson Viano is with Haiti and Ornella Oettl Reyes is with Peru.

7 Russia will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics because of the two-year ban they received from the World Anti-Doping Agency the agency that monitors the fight against drugs in Olympic competitions.

In fact, Russian athletes were represented with a neutral flag during the PyeongChang 2018 games and have not competed under the Russian flag since Rio 2016.

8 The ROC, or Russian Olympic Committee, will be competing in Beijing.

They are prohibited from wearing the Russian flag on their attire and if their uniforms do say Russia, they have to include the phrase 'neutral athlete' as well.

If the athlete wins, the Russian national anthem will not be played, but rather some other song not associated with Russia.

9 There are several countries that have participated in the games that have yet to receive a gold medal, including Latvia, Yugoslavia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, North Korea, and Denmark.