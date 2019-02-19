Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi and Imoh Ezekiel have been included in the Belgium First Division Team of the Week following their impressive performances for their club sides in matchday 26 fixtures.

Awoniyi who joined Royal Excel Mouscron from Premier League giants Liverpool has been in good form in recent weeks finding the back of the net consistently.

The 22-year-old was again on target as Royal Excel Mouscron beat Cercle Brugge 3-0 on Sunday, February 17.

Osimhen who is on loan at Royal Charleroi Sporting Club from German giants Wolfsburg did not score in their last encounter against Kortrijk.

The 21-year-old featured for all 90 minutes as Royal Charleroi Sporting Club claimed all three points with a 2-1 win against Kortrijk.

In the same encounter, Ezekiel scored for Kortrijk in the 48th minute and was impressive in the encounter.

All three Nigerian striker were included in the Team of the Week by media outlet Voetbalkrant.

Since his return to Royal Excel Mouscron Awoniyi has scored four goals why Osimhen has contributed nine goals and three assists in all his games for Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Awoniyi returns to action when Royal Excel Mouscron take on Lokren, Osimhen and Royal Charleroi Sporting Club take on Sint-Truiden while Kortrijk take on Beveren in matchday 27 fixtures.