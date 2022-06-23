TRANSFERS

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Recently affluent Newcastle are in the market for new signings and these three Nigerian players could realistically offer them the desired upgrade.

Newcastle should target and sign these three Nigerian stars
Newcastle should target and sign these three Nigerian stars

Newcastle United have recently run into some money (of the Arabian persuasion) and are thus expected to be elevated from their position of perpetual mediocrity to become actual Premier League contenders.

Recommended articles

The new Saudi owners are willing to splash the cash to achieve the dream of making Newcastle great again but it has become clear that it cannot be done overnight.

The Saudi-Geordie project is still in its infancy so the club may yet not have the required clout to attract the biggest names in the game, meaning they would have to settle for moderate improvement in the meantime.

Newcastle fans celebrated the arrival of the Saudi-backed consortium despite concerns from human rights groups
Newcastle fans celebrated the arrival of the Saudi-backed consortium despite concerns from human rights groups AFP

Signing good players who aren't the best but are better quality than they currently have should be Newcastle's priority and these three Nigerian internationals fit the profile to a T.

Newcastle preparing swoop for Nigeria-eligible defender

PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

PulseSPORTS30: Osimhen, Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Awoniyi make up the top 5

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis enjoyed a great individual season in what was an otherwise grim campaign for Watford as they got relegated.

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford
Emmanuel Dennis of Watford Pulse Nigeria

Dennis scored 10 goals and assisted six for Watford and finished seventh on Pulse Sports 30, a yearly ranking of Nigerian players.

West Ham and Everton are among the most likely destinations for the 24-year-old but there's no reason why Newcastle shouldn't be in the mix.

Dennis is no Mbappe or Haaland (the calibre of players Newcastle fans dreamt of bringing to St James' Park when the takeover was announced) but the Nigerian scored more goals than any Newcastle player last season while playing in a much worse team, his quality will improve the magpies.

Newcastle have recently made some midfield reinforcements with the January signing of Bruno Guimares and while the Brazilian has improved them a lot, they could do with some more new faces.

Bruno Guimaraes is one of Newcastle's first signings under Saudi ownership
Bruno Guimaraes is one of Newcastle's first signings under Saudi ownership AFP

Joe Aribo has been exceptional for Rangers since he joined in 2019 and the Nigerian attacking midfielder will prove to be an upgrade on Joe Willock and Eddie Howe's other options in that position.

Aribo finished second on Pulse Sports 30, a yearly ranking of the best Nigerian players, which is a huge testament to his quality.

Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto) Pulse Nigeria

Since joining Leicester City in 2017, Wilfred Ndidi has consistently been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League for his elite ball-winning abilities.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a big move for the last three years but it has failed to materialise and many believe he may have just missed his window.

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi appears destined for a top-six club so Newcastle pulling this off would be a huge coup and a massive statement of their intent to at least challenge for a European spot next season.

The 25-year-old midfield juggernaut was ranked the 21st-best Nigerian player on Pulse Sports 30, despite being injured for a large chunk of the season.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Newcastle should target and sign these three Nigerian stars

    3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

  • Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

    Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

  • Sunday Oliseh prefers Ndidi to Mikel

    "He's not an offensive midfielder, I'll play Ndidi over him" - Is Sunday Oliseh right about Mikel Obi?

Recommended articles

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Trending

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year
PREMIER LEAGUE

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Premier League's top six all have tough matches to start the 2022/23 season
COMMENT

Sadio Mane is a good signing for Bayern Munich but he CANNOT replace Lewandowski

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski on the way out
COMMENT

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is too big for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Victor Osimhen deserves a big move, slightly bigger than Mikel Arteta's Arsenal