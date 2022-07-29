2022/23 Season Preview: Wilfred Ndidi

We assess the lay of the land and look ahead: what factors could influence how things pan out for the Nigeria international?

Review of 2021/22

On account of fitness struggles, Wilfred Ndidi had a difficult season with Leicester last term. There were two major injuries, the latter of which kept the Nigeria international out of the reckoning for more than two months at the end of the season.

There was also a brief dalliance with a spot at centre-back, which did little for him. He may be an expert ball winner, but he is no central defender. In all, Ndidi made 31 appearances in all competitions, barely over half the Foxes’ total for the entire season. His two goals and one assist all came in European competition, even though he was absent from Leicester’s run to the semifinals of Brendan Rodgers’ favourite competition, the Europa Conference League.

State of play

With Leicester struggling to make signings and with question marks over Youri Tielemans and Kasper Schmeichel, it is clear Rodgers’ side have a tough 2022/23 in store. Ndidi is back fit thankfully, and has gotten significant minutes under his belt in preseason.

However, with so much upheaval around him, it is doubtful just how much of an effect he can realistically have once the season kicks off proper. Such is the air of discontent around the King Power that many are predicting Rodgers to get the boot by the time the World Cup comes around.

Big question: With so many recent injuries, is he still that force of old?

There have been concerns over Leicester’s handling of Ndidi’s injuries down the years. Those concerns have come to a head in recent times, and suddenly a player who earned plaudits for his durability has suddenly become brittle.

Consider the fact that Leicester are in desperate need of freshening up and are likely to struggle this term, and suddenly Ndidi’s ability to be their one-man hoover in midfield comes into question. There is only so much one man can do by himself, and with a number of injuries now in his legs, is he still even capable of being everywhere all at once, sticking a boot in to rescue his side when they need it the most?

What can he improve?

It has been said a lot, but Ndidi’s relative lack of progressive passing (or carrying) has been an issue for quite a while.

Beyond his desire to remain in Leicester for the sake of his university education, it is arguably the biggest reason he has yet to earn that big move everyone is convinced he deserves. While he wins the ball better than almost anyone else, modern football increasingly demands a degree of dexterity in possession. Sure, that deficiency can be hidden, but having one player who can fulfil multiple functions allows managers concentrate resources elsewhere on the pitch, and that makes that player all the more attractive to have.

Real Madrid’s Casemiro used to be actively avoided during the Real Madrid build-up, but made the necessary adjustments to become more expansive on the ball. Can Ndidi do the same?

What would constitute a good season?

A full, uninterrupted league campaign would signpost a return to something approaching peak form for Ndidi. Leicester defying the doomsday prognostications to finish in the top half wouldn’t hurt either.