Why ex-Burnley coach Sean Dyche is the right man for the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have been without a coach since Augustine Eguavoen was fired over two weeks ago for failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The NFF recently released a shortlist (more like an Easter wishlist to be honest) of managers they would like to fill the vacant role, including the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Lauren Blanc, Jose Peseiro, Philip Cocu and Anthony Conceicao.

Clearly, Sean Dyche is a more realistic target than the former managers of Barcelona, Porto, Paris Saint Germain and the French national team.

The 50-year old also possesses the most pertinent qualification required for a Super Eagles coach; white skin, which NFF president Amaju Pinnick appears to be infatuated with.

But beyond being white as snow, Dyche has other qualities that would make him a dream acquisition for the Super Eagles, all of which will be explored.

Sean Dyche the 'manager'

One word that fully encapsulates Dyche's decade-long tenure at Burnley is "overachievement". Dyche took over a team that had been in the English Championship for four years and won promotion to the Premier League.

An immediate relegation followed by another promotion, Dyche established The Clarets into an established Premier League team and even qualified them for the Europa League in the 2018/19 season.

Dyche kept Burnley in the top flight for five consecutive seasons and has just been fired eight games to the end of his sixth while doing so on a small budget by Premier League standards.

He has been able to achieve all this with a net spend of just over €60 million in 10 years. For context, Everton who are in the relegation battle with Burnley have a net spend of over €70 in the last two seasons.

Dyche has not been blessed with riches and resources so he has had to manage what he had which is as Nigerian a trait as there is.

Nigerians know how to 'manage' the limited resources and opportunities available to them and make the best of a bad situation which is similar to what Dyche has done in the last decade.

Tactical and cultural fit

One of the biggest issues the Super Eagles have faced in recent years is a lack of identity, all previous managers have failed to imprint a clear style of play on the team.

Sean Dyche on the other hand spent the last 10 years building Burnley in his own image, Dyche has become synonymous with Burnley despite the long history before his arrival.

His trademark 4-4-2 is similar to what the Super Eagles utilised in the glory days but with a lot less flair just straight up pragmatism and efficiency.

Dyche in charge of the Super Eagles will drill the team and instil much-needed discipline both on and off the pitch.

If Dyche were to take over, he would be the first Englishman to manage the Super Eagles since Jack Finch in 1949.

Nigeria as a former British colony has been and is still home to many Englishmen and it would not be strange for Sean Dyche to be the latest in that line.

Admittedly, it would be a long shot for Nigeria to land Dyche, chances are he is not even remotely interested but that should not deter the NFF from at least approaching him.

Going by the list of candidates, the federation are being ambitious with this hire so they might as well add one more slightly unrealistic name to the list.