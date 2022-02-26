Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Christian Eriksen returned to competitive football action with Brentford, here are some other emotional moments in recent football history.

Emotional moments in football
Emotional moments in football

Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to competitive football as he came off the bench in the second half for his Brentford debut and was welcomed with a rapturous standing ovation.

Recommended articles

The midfielder suffered a scary cardiac arrest while on international duty for Denmark at the Euros last June in an incident that left the whole football world in shock.

Christian Eriksen's last appearance was in the Euro group match against Finland in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen's last appearance was in the Euro group match against Finland in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest AFP

It is nothing short of inspirational that 259 days after that incident that left Eriksen fighting for his life, he is now back playing football at the highest level, the Premier League.

Eriksen came on as a 52nd-minute substitute with Brentford a man down and losing 2-0 at home to Newcastle, if this was any other player, the Brentford Community Stadium would be silent.

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford
Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford AFP

But instead, both the losing home fans and the travelling Newcastle supporters got on their feet to applaud this genuinely heartwarming moment.

In honour of that, here are some similarly emotional moments in recent football history that got us in our feelings, whether negatively or positively.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Imago

Perhaps the three most famous words in Champions League history, they preceded some of the loudest cheering ever recorded in the history of sports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner resulted in a goal by Divock Origi to put Liverpool 4-0 up against Barcelona at Anfield thus completing an unprecedented comeback from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg to send the Reds to the 2019 Champions League final.

Lucas Moura celebrated his hat-trick goal against Huddersfield in 2019 with his son
Lucas Moura celebrated his hat-trick goal against Huddersfield in 2019 with his son Imago

A routine league win at home for Tottenham against Huddersfield should not be a historical event but a particular moment involving Lucas Moura made this one memorable.

The Brazilian winger scored three in Tottenham's 4-0 win, his first hat-trick for the club including two late goals and the last one in the 93rd minute which he celebrated with his one-year-old son.

Lucas Moura enjoying a post-match kick about with his son
Lucas Moura enjoying a post-match kick about with his son Imago

A visibly emotional Moura then went on to have a kick about with the aforementioned son which was met with loud cheers by the home fans who sat and watched and actively participated as if it was part of the game they had paid to watch. It was an 'awwwww' moment all around.

Rayn Taylor had been out for nearly two years with a knee injury and when he returned for Newcastle against QPR in 2014, the whole of St James' Park gave him a rousing reception similar to Eriksen's.

But after just 30 minutes of play, Taylor was down again and tearfully left the field in what was a very emotional moment because Ryan is considered one of the nicest guys in football.

Ryan Taylor leaving the pitch in tears after getting injured again on his return from a two-year injury layoff
Ryan Taylor leaving the pitch in tears after getting injured again on his return from a two-year injury layoff Imago

It was a relief to later find out that the injury was not as serious as first feared and Taylor would return a few weeks later but that image of him crying profusely and the fans feeling sorry for him is hard to shake.

As if scoring a goal deep into the second half of extra time to win his country its first-ever World Cup was not emotional enough, Andres Iniesta took it several steps further.

The Barcelona midfielder used the moment to honour his fallen friend, Espanyol captain Dani Jarque by revealing a singlet with his name on it while celebrating the biggest goal of his career.

Andres Iniesta dedicated his 2010 World Cup winner to Dani Jarque
Andres Iniesta dedicated his 2010 World Cup winner to Dani Jarque Imago

The winning goal of the 2010 World Cup will forever be remembered for that celebration with the inscription “Dani Jarque: Siempre con Nosotros”-meaning: “Dani Jarque: always with us”.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Emotional moments in football

    Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

  • West Ham will face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League round of 16

    West Ham unlucky to draw the strongest Spanish team in the Round of 16

  • UEFA Conference League stats

    Interesting stats from the latest round of Conference League games

Recommended articles

Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Cash sends priceless tribute as Aston Villa grab crucial win

Cash sends priceless tribute as Aston Villa grab crucial win

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Eriksen returns to football as Premier League shows solidarity with Ukraine

Eriksen returns to football as Premier League shows solidarity with Ukraine

Trending

OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho
COMMENT

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

Lookman
UEL

West Ham unlucky to draw the strongest Spanish team in the Round of 16

West Ham will face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League round of 16
STAT ATTACK

Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
BEYOND THE TOP 5

Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

Erik Ten Hag is working wonders with Ajax
STAT ATTACK

Lukaku's woes, Maguire's header and other interesting stats from EPL matchday 26

Lukaku's woes, Maguire's header and other interesting stats from EPL matchday 26
EXPLAINED

Why have the goals dried up for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi?

Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)
STAT ATTACK

Interesting stats from the latest round of Conference League games

UEFA Conference League stats