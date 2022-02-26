Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

The midfielder suffered a scary cardiac arrest while on international duty for Denmark at the Euros last June in an incident that left the whole football world in shock.

It is nothing short of inspirational that 259 days after that incident that left Eriksen fighting for his life, he is now back playing football at the highest level, the Premier League.

Eriksen came on as a 52nd-minute substitute with Brentford a man down and losing 2-0 at home to Newcastle, if this was any other player, the Brentford Community Stadium would be silent.

But instead, both the losing home fans and the travelling Newcastle supporters got on their feet to applaud this genuinely heartwarming moment.

In honour of that, here are some similarly emotional moments in recent football history that got us in our feelings, whether negatively or positively.

"Corner taken quickly…"

Perhaps the three most famous words in Champions League history, they preceded some of the loudest cheering ever recorded in the history of sports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner resulted in a goal by Divock Origi to put Liverpool 4-0 up against Barcelona at Anfield thus completing an unprecedented comeback from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg to send the Reds to the 2019 Champions League final.

Daddy daycare

A routine league win at home for Tottenham against Huddersfield should not be a historical event but a particular moment involving Lucas Moura made this one memorable.

The Brazilian winger scored three in Tottenham's 4-0 win, his first hat-trick for the club including two late goals and the last one in the 93rd minute which he celebrated with his one-year-old son.

A visibly emotional Moura then went on to have a kick about with the aforementioned son which was met with loud cheers by the home fans who sat and watched and actively participated as if it was part of the game they had paid to watch. It was an 'awwwww' moment all around.

Ryan Taylor's double whammy

Rayn Taylor had been out for nearly two years with a knee injury and when he returned for Newcastle against QPR in 2014, the whole of St James' Park gave him a rousing reception similar to Eriksen's.

But after just 30 minutes of play, Taylor was down again and tearfully left the field in what was a very emotional moment because Ryan is considered one of the nicest guys in football.

It was a relief to later find out that the injury was not as serious as first feared and Taylor would return a few weeks later but that image of him crying profusely and the fans feeling sorry for him is hard to shake.

Andres Iniesta's World Cup-winning goal

As if scoring a goal deep into the second half of extra time to win his country its first-ever World Cup was not emotional enough, Andres Iniesta took it several steps further.

The Barcelona midfielder used the moment to honour his fallen friend, Espanyol captain Dani Jarque by revealing a singlet with his name on it while celebrating the biggest goal of his career.

