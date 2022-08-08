Bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo as Fulham agrees £17m deal for similar West Ham defender

According to multiple reports, both London-based Premier League teams have reached an agreement for Diop as newly-promoted Fulham aim to bolster their squad and avoid relegation.

Issa Diop’s signing will give Fulham much-needed squad depth but it could mean a reduction in game time for Nigeria-eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo who currently plays as right centre-back for Fulham.

Diop heading out of West Ham

Issa Diop didn’t play West Ham’s season-opening 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday despite the club having a shortage in central defenders.

ALSO READ

It was the first real indication that the Frenchman is on the way out of West Ham, and head coach David Moyes had this to say about it, "No, Issa Diop is not injured at the minute.”

Imago

“Issa Diop didn’t put himself forward to play in the last couple of games and we will see what happens with that in the next couple of weeks," Moyes said after the game on Sunday.

Diop and Adarabioyo’s similarities

Issa Diop is a 25-year-old central defender, just over 6 foot, 3 inches tall and prefers to play on the right side of a double centre-back pairing.

Tosin Adarabioyo currently plays that role for Fulham as he did in Fulham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old English-Nigerian is also similarly built to Diop, standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall which is a similar profile to Fulham’s incoming £17 million signing.