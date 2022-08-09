Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?

The 26-year-old flop was signed by Chelsea from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2020 for €50 million but only managed 23 goals in 89 games and has now returned to where he came within two years.

Werner becomes the second player on Chelsea’s 10-man transfer list to leave the club following Romelu Lukaku’s loan departure to Inter, but who are the remaining eight players and where do they currently stand?

Malang Sarr

French defender Malang Sarr is on his way to Monaco in what is expected to be a loan deal with either an option or obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old has been a fringe player since joining Chelsea as a free agent in 2020 and was loaned out to Porto in his first season but played 21 games in 2021/22 for Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso

Spanish left-wing-back Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 but his days at the club appear to be numbered especially with the big-money arrival of Marc Cucurella, another left-sided Spanish defender.

31-year-old Alonso has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona and that move is expected to be complete in the nearest future.

Emerson Palmieri

Brazilian left-back Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018 but struggled to nail down a permanent starting spot.

Having spent last season on loan at Lyon, he is now available to leave the club and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are reported as the most interested party.

Michy Batshuayi

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi was a big-money arrival in 2016 but has failed to live up to expectations and has been loaned out multiple times.

The 28-year-old is in the last year of his Chelsea contract but is still expected to leave the club this summer as he is not in their plans.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

After coming through the Chelsea ranks as a gifted teenager, Hudson-Odoi’s development has stalled over the years and is now expected to try his luck somewhere else.

The 21-year-old has been made available for loan but Chelsea are reportedly open to selling if a good offer comes in.

Ethan Ampadu

Another one in the gifted teenagers' column, Ethan Ampadu has been sent out on loan to three different clubs since he joined Chelsea in 2017.

Now 21 years old, the midfielder is keen on finding a permanent home and Chelsea are open to either selling or keep loaning him out.

Billy Gilmour

In continuation with the trend of gifted teenagers, Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour looked like the real deal when he first broke into the Chelsea first team in 2020.

He has since struggled to find consistent football and had a poor loan spell at Norwich last season, he is now set to leave Stamford Bridge once more in search of active football.

Ross Barkley

It's hard to believe that Ross Barkley is still only 28 years old, such is the rapid decline of the former English international.

