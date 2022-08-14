COMMENT

Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Tunde Young
Chelsea flops Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku both scored in their first games since leaving West London

After enduring terrible spells leading the line for Chelsea, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have hit the ground running once more having left the club.

Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter Milan on loan earlier in the summer and marked his return to the club with a goal two minutes into his second debut for the club in a 2-1 win away at Lecce.

Timo Werner on the other hand rejoined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal worth £25 million and reintroduced himself to the fans with a goal on his second debut in a 2-2 draw at home to Cologne.

Werner's goal for RB Leipzig was an uncharacteristic long-range attempt from about 30 yards out which caught the Cologne goalkeeper off guard and put the home side in front after 36 minutes of play.

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?

It's not surprising that Werner scored for RB Leipzig, he scored 95 goals in 159 games for the club in four seasons in his first spell at the club which was why Chelsea signed him in the first place.

What was however surprising was the decision to shoot from so far out, the German striker displayed a level of confidence that Chelsea fans never even knew he was capable of in his two years in blue.

Romelu Lukaku made his second debut for Inter Milan away at Lecce and only needed two minutes of play to score for the Nerazzurri again.

Lukaku's goal was easy in execution compared to Werner's, the striker simply positioned himself well and got on the end of a cross from Matteo Darmian to head home from close range.

Of course, Lukaku's second debut goal for Inter doesn't exonerate him from his poor performance at Chelsea last season but it is enough to wonder if Chelsea was the problem all along.

That is the question on everyone's minds and while it is still too early to determine that, the fact remains that Werner failed to score in Chelsea's last seven games of the previous season but found the net at the first opportunity for RB Leipzig.

Same as Lukaku who had a drought in his final three games for Chelsea but scored for Inter at the first opportunity this season.

Beyond these two, Chelsea also has a long history of players who underperformed at the club going to other clubs to become good at football once more.

Again, it is too early to know if that is the case with Werner and Lukaku but they have certainly started that way and may yet join the long list of players who Chelsea have regretted letting go of.

Tunde Young

