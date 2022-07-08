WAFCON2022

Player Ratings: Ordega shines in Oshoala's absence as Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Nigeria returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Botswana, here's how the players performed individually on the night.

Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0
Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

After a disappointing loss to South Africa, the Super Falcons of Nigeria returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win against Botswana in the second group game of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Recommended articles

A deft finish in the 21st minute by Ifeoma Onumonu opened the scoring and then Christy Ucheibe sealed the three points with a towering header just after half-time.

Though it was a solid team performance, let us examine how each player fared individually on the night with the player ratings.

21-year-old goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie made her return from suspension and showed the team what they missed in the first game with two good saves in the first half in what was an overall solid performance.

nnadozie chiamaka saved the Super Falcons
nnadozie chiamaka saved the Super Falcons Pulse Nigeria

Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

Nigeria bounce back in Oshoala's absence with a win over Botswana

'Super Falcons is not your mate' - Reactions as Nigeria beats Botswana 2-0 in 2nd group game

Michelle Alozie put in another solid shift at the right fullback position for Nigeria, the 25-year-old was hardworking and relentless in covering both ends of the pitch.

Michelle Alozie was solid against Botswana
Michelle Alozie was solid against Botswana Imago

The veteran defender led and coordinated the backline well enough to earn a clean sheet which will boost morale for the rest of the tournament.

Osinachi Ohale's performance against Botswana was an improvement from the first game against South Africa but she can do better in partnering with the ageing Onome Ebi in centre back.

The decision to play Toni Payne, a forward as a left full-back was puzzling to say the least but she held her own, replacing the injured Ashleigh Plumptre and proving to be a valuable overlap option.

Toni Payne was a makeshift left-back against Botswana
Toni Payne was a makeshift left-back against Botswana Imago

Another disappointing performance for the veteran midfielder which led to her being substituted off at half-time and outshined by her replacement.

27-year-old Halimatu Ayinde was instrumental in midfield for the Super Falcons, assisting the first goal with a wonderful through ball and breaking up the opposition's flow centrally.

Making a return to the team, Ngozi Okobi showed the Falcons what they missed against South Africa with an enterprising display that justified her selection.

Rasheedat Ajibade's performance against Botswana was a mixed one, she was at times lively and at other times subdued and eventually replaced in the second half by Uchenna Kanu.

Rasheedat Ajibade in action against Botswana
Rasheedat Ajibade in action against Botswana Imago

The official woman of the match, Francisca Ordega terrorised the Botswana defence and of course, looked fly while doing so in trademark fashion.

Francisca Ordega was the woman of the matchagainst Botswana
Francisca Ordega was the woman of the matchagainst Botswana Twitter

She didn't do much else but Ifeoma Onumonu's goal was good enough to earn this rating as she calmly lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper with a deft touch to open the scoring.

Ifeoma Onumonu opened the scoring for Nigeria with a dinked finish
Ifeoma Onumonu opened the scoring for Nigeria with a dinked finish Imago

Christy Ucheibe earns a 7/10 rating despite only playing 45 minutes as the versatile midfielder towered over everyone else to head Nigeria into a 2-0 lead just two minutes after replacing Rita Chikwelu at halftime.

Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe celebrates her goal with the Super Falcons
Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe celebrates her goal with the Super Falcons CAF

Monday Gift came on for Francisca Ordega in the 64th minute and showed glimpses of quality to earn a 5/10 rating.

Regina Otu and Uchenna Kanu are both rated 4/10 while Chinoyerem Macleans is unrated because she didn't have enough time to earn a rating.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

    Player Ratings: Ordega shines in Oshoala's absence as Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

  • Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

    Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey et al: Are diaspora-born players assets or opportunists?

  • 4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

Recommended articles

Player Ratings: Ordega shines in Oshoala's absence as Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

Player Ratings: Ordega shines in Oshoala's absence as Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

'Super Falcons is not your mate' - Reactions as Nigeria beats Botswana 2-0 in 2nd group game

'Super Falcons is not your mate' - Reactions as Nigeria beats Botswana 2-0 in 2nd group game

Nigeria bounce back in Oshoala's absence with a win over Botswana

Nigeria bounce back in Oshoala's absence with a win over Botswana

Ons Jabeur makes African history as Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur makes African history as Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon

Ranking the best Super Eagles coaches of all-time

Ranking the best Super Eagles coaches of all-time

Trending

WAFCON2022

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

Super Falcons v Banyana Banyana head to head

Burna Boy and his lookalike basketballer friend share close birthdays and other scary similarities

Burna Boy and Jae Crowder could pass as the same person
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria-eligible winger could represent USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the Super Eagles don't act fast

Super Eagles hopeful, Gboly Ariyibi is on the USMNT radar after a good first season in Turkey