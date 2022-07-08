Player Ratings: Ordega shines in Oshoala's absence as Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0

A deft finish in the 21st minute by Ifeoma Onumonu opened the scoring and then Christy Ucheibe sealed the three points with a towering header just after half-time.

Though it was a solid team performance, let us examine how each player fared individually on the night with the player ratings.

Chiamaka Nnadozie 7/10

21-year-old goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie made her return from suspension and showed the team what they missed in the first game with two good saves in the first half in what was an overall solid performance.

Michelle Alozie 7/10

Michelle Alozie put in another solid shift at the right fullback position for Nigeria, the 25-year-old was hardworking and relentless in covering both ends of the pitch.

Onome Ebi 6.5/10

The veteran defender led and coordinated the backline well enough to earn a clean sheet which will boost morale for the rest of the tournament.

Osinachi Ohale 6.5/10

Osinachi Ohale's performance against Botswana was an improvement from the first game against South Africa but she can do better in partnering with the ageing Onome Ebi in centre back.

Toni Payne 7/10

The decision to play Toni Payne, a forward as a left full-back was puzzling to say the least but she held her own, replacing the injured Ashleigh Plumptre and proving to be a valuable overlap option.

Rita Chikwelu 4/10

Another disappointing performance for the veteran midfielder which led to her being substituted off at half-time and outshined by her replacement.

Halimatu Ayinde 7.5/10

27-year-old Halimatu Ayinde was instrumental in midfield for the Super Falcons, assisting the first goal with a wonderful through ball and breaking up the opposition's flow centrally.

Ngozi Okobi 6.5/10

Making a return to the team, Ngozi Okobi showed the Falcons what they missed against South Africa with an enterprising display that justified her selection.

Rasheedat Ajibade 6.5/10

Rasheedat Ajibade's performance against Botswana was a mixed one, she was at times lively and at other times subdued and eventually replaced in the second half by Uchenna Kanu.

Francisca Ordega 8/10

The official woman of the match, Francisca Ordega terrorised the Botswana defence and of course, looked fly while doing so in trademark fashion.

Ifeoma Onumonu 7/10

She didn't do much else but Ifeoma Onumonu's goal was good enough to earn this rating as she calmly lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper with a deft touch to open the scoring.

Substitutes

Christy Ucheibe earns a 7/10 rating despite only playing 45 minutes as the versatile midfielder towered over everyone else to head Nigeria into a 2-0 lead just two minutes after replacing Rita Chikwelu at halftime.

Monday Gift came on for Francisca Ordega in the 64th minute and showed glimpses of quality to earn a 5/10 rating.