Victor Osimhen is Manchester United's perfect response to City signing Erling Haaland

The 21-year is reportedly set to earn £500,000 a week making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League and undoubtedly the marquee transfer if confirmed.

And while it is important to note that there is no official confirmation of this move yet, Manchester City is Erling Haaland's most likely destination.

A move of this magnitude is sure to put the whole league on notice and potentially spur their fellow title contenders into action, especially city rivals Manchester United.

But how do you match a signing of Haaland's calibre? He's up there with the best players in the world despite being so young and is arguably the most valuable player right now behind only Kylian Mbappe.

The signature of Mbappe for Manchester United right now ranges from unrealistic to downright impossible as the Frenchman has his sights set on Real Madrid.

Of the other strikers in that age range and ability bracket albeit below Haaland and Mbappe, Dusan Vlahovic only just joined Juventus in January which rules him out.

That leaves Napoli's Victor Osimhen as the only available striker in that pool and Manchester United's most realistic response to Manchester City signing Haaland.

At 23 years old, Osimhen could be a more permanent solution to United's centre forward problem.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing a decent enough job of leading the United attack with 20 goals so far but the Portuguese star is 37 years old and quite frankly no match for Haaland right now.

Osimhen cost Napoli €70 million in the summer of 2020 and has shown signs of being an elite offensive threat. His high octane style of play will fit perfectly in with United's philosophy of demanding the most effort from their players.

With Manchester United also set to have a new coach next season in Erik Ten Hag, this could be a match made in heaven as Osimhen's ability to press suits his style.

From a marketing standpoint, it could also be a dream come true for United and Osimhen if this works out as projected. Two of the best strikers in the world playing for different teams in the same city, the storyline writes itself.

The rivalry would become significantly heightened and do both clubs a world of good, similar to what Ronaldo v Messi did for the El Clasico and both clubs involved.