Nigeria and Ghana meet in one of the highly anticipated matches in this international break.
Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash
The Black Stars finally named their squad ahead of the double-header, but the Super Eagles have a far more superior team on paper.
Both countries will clash across two legs for a chance to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.
The Super Eagles released their squad earlier this month, and as expected, the usual suspects are included.
Headlining the list is the return of Victor Osimhen, who missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis also returns after missing the AFCON due to club issues.
Meanwhile, Ghana took an unorthodox approach in naming their squad. The Black Stars only released their squad list on Tuesday, three days before the first leg in Kumasi.
However, while both sides have some quality players in their squad, the Super Eagles are the favourites for the game, going by the value of the players in each team.
The value of the Nigerian team is almost twice the value of Ghana's squad, although that is with Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles team.
Ndidi was included in the squad initially, but he had to withdraw due to an injury he picked up in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes last Thursday.
Still, considering he was included in the squad initially, we have decided to add his value to the Nigerian team.
According to transfermarkt, Wilfred Ndidi is Nigeria's joint most valuable player alongside Victor Osimhen.
Both players have an estimated value of €60m, which is more than the whole of Ghana's squad invited for the clash.
Ghana's coach Otto Addo has called up 27 players for the two games, but the estimated value of the 27 players is €110.675m.
The estimated value of the 25 players invited by Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen is €268.75m.
However, with Ndidi out and Bonke Innocent coming in to replace him, the estimated value of the Super Eagles team to face Ghana is €208.875m.
With an estimated value of €60m, Osimhen is Nigeria's most valuable, while Arsenal's Thomas Partey [€40m] is Ghana's most valuable player.
The least valuable player in Nigeria's squad is Francis Uzoho, who is valued at €500,000.
Dennis Korsah of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs is Ghana's least valuable player with a value of €75,000.
Nigerian players estimated value.
Goalkeepers
Maduka Okoye-€3.00m
Daniel Akpeyi-€650,000
Francis Uzoho-€500,000
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong-€5.00m
Semi Ajayi- €5.00m
Kenneth Omeruo-€1.50m
Leon Balogun-€800,000m
Zaidu Sanusi-€8.00m
Calvin Bassey-€1.00m
Ola Aina-€4.00m
Abdullahi Shehu-€800,000m
Midfielders
Frank Onyeka-€10.00m
Peter Etebo-€3.00m
Akinkunmi Amoo- €4.00m
Bonke Innocent-€800,000
Forwards
Ademola Lookman-€9.00m
Moses Simon- €9.00m
Samuel Chukwueze-€20.00m
Ahmed Musa-€4.50m
Victor Osimhen-€60.00m
Kelechi Iheanacho-€20.00m
Umar Sadiq-€18.00m
Emmanuel Dennis-€8.00m
Odion Ighalo-€3.00m
Ghanaian players estimated value
Goalkeepers
Joe Wollacott-€300,000
Abdul Nurudeen-€500,000
Lawrence Ati Zigi-€2.00m
Richard Ofori-€800,000
Defenders
Denis Odoi-€500,000
Andy Yiadom-€1.50m
Gideon Mensah-€2.20m
Dennis Korsah- €75,000
Montari Kamaheni-€600,000
Daniel Amartey-€5.00m
Joseph Aidoo-€5.00m
Alexander Djiku-€8.00m
Abdul Mumin-€3.00m
Midfielders
Iddrisu Baba-€3.50m
Edmund Addo-€1.10m
Mohammed Kudus-€11.00m
Elisha Owusu- €2.80m
Thomas Partey- €40.00m
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh-€3.00m
Forwards
Yaw Yeboah-€1.20m
Osman Bukari-€2.50m
Joseph Paintsil-€2.80m
Issahaku Abdul Fatawu-€500,000
Felix Afena-Gyan-€5.00m
Christopher Antwi-Adjei-€1.00m
Jordan Ayew- €6.00m
Kwasi Wriedt-€800,000
Figures provided by Transfermarkt.
More from category
-
Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash
-
Yin-yang or butting heads: Will the Eguavoen-Amuneke dynamic work for Super Eagles v Ghana?
-
Forget Wilfred Ndidi's absence, Nigeria's biggest concern against Ghana is the defence