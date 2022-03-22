Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Both countries will clash across two legs for a chance to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

The Super Eagles released their squad earlier this month, and as expected, the usual suspects are included.

Headlining the list is the return of Victor Osimhen, who missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis also returns after missing the AFCON due to club issues.

Meanwhile, Ghana took an unorthodox approach in naming their squad. The Black Stars only released their squad list on Tuesday, three days before the first leg in Kumasi.

However, while both sides have some quality players in their squad, the Super Eagles are the favourites for the game, going by the value of the players in each team.

The value of the Nigerian team is almost twice the value of Ghana's squad, although that is with Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles team.

Ndidi was included in the squad initially, but he had to withdraw due to an injury he picked up in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes last Thursday.

Still, considering he was included in the squad initially, we have decided to add his value to the Nigerian team.

According to transfermarkt, Wilfred Ndidi is Nigeria's joint most valuable player alongside Victor Osimhen.

Both players have an estimated value of €60m, which is more than the whole of Ghana's squad invited for the clash.

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has called up 27 players for the two games, but the estimated value of the 27 players is €110.675m.

The estimated value of the 25 players invited by Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen is €268.75m.

However, with Ndidi out and Bonke Innocent coming in to replace him, the estimated value of the Super Eagles team to face Ghana is €208.875m.

With an estimated value of €60m, Osimhen is Nigeria's most valuable, while Arsenal's Thomas Partey [€40m] is Ghana's most valuable player.

The least valuable player in Nigeria's squad is Francis Uzoho, who is valued at €500,000.

Dennis Korsah of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs is Ghana's least valuable player with a value of €75,000.

Nigerian players estimated value.

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye-€3.00m

Daniel Akpeyi-€650,000

Francis Uzoho-€500,000

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong-€5.00m

Semi Ajayi- €5.00m

Kenneth Omeruo-€1.50m

Leon Balogun-€800,000m

Zaidu Sanusi-€8.00m

Calvin Bassey-€1.00m

Ola Aina-€4.00m

Abdullahi Shehu-€800,000m

Midfielders

Frank Onyeka-€10.00m

Peter Etebo-€3.00m

Akinkunmi Amoo- €4.00m

Bonke Innocent-€800,000

Forwards

Ademola Lookman-€9.00m

Moses Simon- €9.00m

Samuel Chukwueze-€20.00m

Ahmed Musa-€4.50m

Victor Osimhen-€60.00m

Kelechi Iheanacho-€20.00m

Umar Sadiq-€18.00m

Emmanuel Dennis-€8.00m

Odion Ighalo-€3.00m

Ghanaian players estimated value

Goalkeepers

Joe Wollacott-€300,000

Abdul Nurudeen-€500,000

Lawrence Ati Zigi-€2.00m

Richard Ofori-€800,000

Defenders

Denis Odoi-€500,000

Andy Yiadom-€1.50m

Gideon Mensah-€2.20m

Dennis Korsah- €75,000

Montari Kamaheni-€600,000

Daniel Amartey-€5.00m

Joseph Aidoo-€5.00m

Alexander Djiku-€8.00m

Abdul Mumin-€3.00m

Midfielders

Iddrisu Baba-€3.50m

Edmund Addo-€1.10m

Mohammed Kudus-€11.00m

Elisha Owusu- €2.80m

Thomas Partey- €40.00m

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh-€3.00m

Forwards

Yaw Yeboah-€1.20m

Osman Bukari-€2.50m

Joseph Paintsil-€2.80m

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu-€500,000

Felix Afena-Gyan-€5.00m

Christopher Antwi-Adjei-€1.00m

Jordan Ayew- €6.00m

Kwasi Wriedt-€800,000