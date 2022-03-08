Top 5 players available to sign from Russia in cheat code transfer window

This provides top clubs around Europe an unexpected opportunity to pounce on the talent in Russian football, acting as a cheat code for their ongoing season albeit for a short period of time.

Here are the top five players in the Russian league now available to be signed by Europe’s top clubs ranked in ascending order of ability to make an immediate impact.

Sebastian Szymanski

22-year old attacking midfielder, Sebastian Szymanski has lit up the Russian League with Dynamo Moscow this season with six goals and seven assists in 18 appearances so far.

The Polish international plays as you expect of an attacking midfielder, with quick-thinking and ability to pick a pass which justifies his assists.

He also has a keen eye for goal and spends more time in the box than the average midfielders but he is also not a one-trick pony; Szymanski can hit shots fiercely from long range.

Anders Dreyer

Danish international Anders Dreyer only just recently joined Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League from Danish side Midtjylland and has hit the ground running.

The 23-year old has scored eight goals in his first fourteen league games for Rubin Kazan, making him the joint-third top scorer in Russia.

Dreyer functions as an inside forward on the right-wing, terrorising opposing fullbacks with his pace and pouncing on whatever opportunities that come his way with razor-sharp instincts and deadly finishing.

He was on the books of Brighton between 2018 and 2020 but never played for the first team and was a regular for the u23s.

Mateo Cassierra

Former Ajax youth product, Mateo Cassierra is another player that has found a home in Russia having only recently joined Sochi where he has scored eight goals and notched four assists in 13 league games for the club.

The 24-year old centre-forward is a classic poacher, living in the box and outsmarting defenders to get to the ball first and convert into goals.

The Colombian could be an astute signing for a majority of the clubs in the top five European League.

Claudinho

Whether or not there is tension between Russia and Ukraine, you get the feeling just by watching Claudinho that he was always destined for a big club in one of the top five European leagues.

The 25-year old Brazillian attacking midfielder plays exactly to his profile, skilful, energetic and entertaining, he is very similar to Phillipe Coutinho in his prime.

Claudinho was a key part of the Brazil team that won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics and was snapped up by Zenit shortly after.

He has since scored seven goals and set up four in 13 league games as well as two goals in the Champions League, including a goal against Chelsea.

Malcom

By far the most recognisable player on this list, Malcolm already had a crack at the big league with Barcelona but it did not quite work out and he has been at Zenit St Petersburg since 2019.

This presents Malcom with another chance to shine in the major leagues as the top clubs will most likely be keeping an eye out for him.