Top 5 African Serie A stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

Some of the best players in the World will be on display in the group stages and beyond, many of these players are African.

Here are the top five African stars who ply their trade in the Serie A to keep an eye on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sofyan Amrabat

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be at Qatar 2022 hoisting the flag for his nation in what is potentially a difficult outing.

Morocco are drawn in Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia and Canada and will need all the help they can get if they were to qualify for the round of 16.

AFP

Amrabat is a defensive midfielder who has been key for Fiorentina this season, playing 20 games across all competitions.

Andre Onana

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana will head to Qatar in high spirits and good form, looking to help Cameroon navigate their group.

Onana is expected to be in goal for every game against Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia as he is the first-choice goalkeeper for the Indomitable Lions.

AFP

The 26-year-old has played 13 games for Inter Milan this season, keeping five clean sheets and conceding 16 goals.

Fode Ballo-Toure

Senegalese left-back Fode Ballo-Toure has found game time hard to come by at AC Milan where he has only played seven times across all competitions this season.

But the 25-year-old has had better luck playing for Senegal where he has made 14 appearances for the national team.

AFP

Ballo-Toure will offer Senegal pace on the left side with his powerful overlapping runs and is expected to be the starting left fullback.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been a key player for Napoli this season and is one of the reasons they have been so good.

Rigobert Song will be hoping his star midfielder can replicate his club form for the national team in Qatar.

AFP

Anguissa has played 18 games for Napoli so far this season, contributing three goals and six assists across all competitions.

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Abdelhamid Sabiri is a 25-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Sampdoria and has been invited to represent Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

Sabiri only recently made his debut for Morocco and has played twice for his country, scoring once, making him unsure to be a starter.

AFP