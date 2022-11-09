Top 10 worst African performances in World Cup history

Five of those teams are African but none of Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon have managed to inspire much confidence going into this tournament which is expected to be a poor one from an African perspective.

This inspired us to take a look back at some of the worst African performances in World Cup history; here are 10 times African countries have performed woefully at FIFA World Cups in ascending order of recency.

Zaire (West Germany 1974)

Zaire, now known as DR Congo, attended their first and only FIFA World Cup in 1974 but their performance in West Germany was forgettable to say the least.

The African country lost all three games in Group 2, 2-0 to Scotland, 9-0 to Yugoslavia and 3-0 to Brazil, failing to score while also conceding 14 to finish dead last in the group.

Morocco (USA 1994)

Morocco were in Group F at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States alongside the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Belgium but the tournament didn’t go as planned at all.

The Atlas Lions lost all three games and managed just two goals while conceding five and finishing bottom of the group.

Tunisia (France 1998)

Tunisia were the whipping boys of Group G where they finished without a win against Romania, England and Colombia.

The Carthage Eagles only picked up a point through a 1-1 draw against Romania in the final game which was also the only goal they scored in France.

Nigeria (Korea-Japan 2002)

Many things were wrong with the 2002 World Cup from a Nigerian perspective but the shabby group stage display in Korea-Japan was unprecedented.

The Super Eagles finished bottom of Group F and scored just once in a 2-1 defeat to Sweden, having also lost 1-0 to Argentina and playing out a goalless draw against England.

Togo (Germany 2006)

Togo qualified for the 2006 World Cup against all odds but the Mundial in Germany proved to be a step too far for the overachievers.

They only managed one goal and conceded five, losing all three games to Switzerland, France and South Korea to finish bottom of Group G.

Cameroon (South Africa 2010)

The 2010 World Cup was not a great one for African teams in general which is ironic because it was the first ever on African soil.

Four out of five African teams crashed out of the group stages in South Africa, one of which was Cameroon who lost all three games to the Netherlands, Japan and Denmark, finishing bottom of Group E.

Nigeria (South Africa 2010)

Nigeria failed to make it out of the group stages in 2010, a tournament that is mostly remembered for that legendary open goal miss by Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

The Super Eagles only picked up a point in the group, courtesy of a 2-2 draw in their final group game against South Korea having previously lost to Argentina and Greece.

Algeria (South Africa 2010)

Keeping up with the trend of African teams performing poorly at the African World Cup, Algeria did not even manage to score as they were booted out in the group stage.

The Fennecs lost two games in Group C to the United States and Slovenia and then played out a goalless draw against England to secure their only point.

Cameroon (Brazil 2014)

As is often the case with African teams at international tournaments, Cameroon had issues off the field that distracted them from football in Brazil 2014.

The Indomitable Lions were dominated in Group A where they failed to pick up a single point, with three defeats and one goal to their name.

Egypt (Russia 2018)

The most recent World Cup in Russia saw Egypt play three games against the hosts, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, losing all and crashing out in the group stages.

