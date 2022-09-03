The Belgian first division, known officially as the Jupiler Pro League has been a fertile betting ground over the years for punters and this season is no exception.
Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions
BetKing offers odds on all games from round 8 of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League
Read Also
The 2022/23 action enters its seventh round of games, all of which come bearing fruits of opportunities for smart punters to benefit from if they follow these free super tips.
Sure straight wins
KRC Genk have been in fine form this season, winning all but one of their six league games so far and are favourites to win again, this time at home to St Truidense and valued at 1.70 odds on Betking for the win.
KV Mechelen should win at home to Seraing at 1.60 odds because they have a good home record and their opponents are currently bottom of the Belgian league table.
Royal Antwerp are the only team still with a 100% record in the league this season and they should be able to maintain that having been valued at a healthy 1.87 odds on BetKing to win at home to Westerlo, a team that has lost every away game so far.
Royale USG's away form has been bad so far but they should still have enough to win on the road against struggling Waregem on Sunday.
Bet on goals
Royal Charleroi and KAA Gent have been valued to both score in their clash on Sunday at 1.63 odds on BetKing while a simple over 1.5 goals option is at 1.26 odds.
Speaking of over 1.5 goals, the game between Antwerp and Westerlo is worth a punt for that option at 1.26 odds on Betking.
Anderlecht v Oud-Heverlee Leuven is the type of game to produce over 2.5 goals at 1.48 odds for that outcome.
The same goes for Genk against St Truidense, over 2.5 at 1.70 odds but over 1.5 goals as a much safer option at 1.26 odds on Betking.