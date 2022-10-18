Sure 5 odds on Bet9ja from La Liga to bet on and cashout this midweek

10 games between Tuesday and Thursday offer punters the perfect opportunity to cashout and these carefully selected five odds on Bet9ja are the best way to do just that.

Bet9ja 5 odds for La Liga accumulator this midweek

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.56 odds

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Elche vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid to win @ 1.32 odds

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Barcelona to win @ 1.50 odds

Cadiz vs Real Betis: Real Betis double chance @ 1.25 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.10 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

Tuesday, October 18, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja

Atletico Madrid have been in good form in La Liga so far with four wins in their last five games, putting them third on the log after nine games.

Los Rojiblancos have also won each of the last seven league games against Rayo Vallecano and they are expected to win again on Tuesday.

Cadiz v Real Betis

Wednesday, October 19, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Betis win or draw

Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja

Real Betis are currently fourth on the La Liga table and are primed to get a result away at 19th-placed Cadiz.

Real Betis have never lost a La Liga game to Cadiz and that run will most likely continue on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad v Mallorca

Wednesday, October 19, 19:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Real Sociedad continue to produce goals across all competitions with eight of their last 10 games returning at least two goals each.

Six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams have also produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this one at Anoeta.

Elche v Real Madrid

Wednesday, October 19, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid are expected to make light work of Elche without any complications and quite frankly there’s no need for justification.

Los Blancos have won 12 of their 14 games across all competitions and are still unbeaten this season while Elche are bottom of La Liga, the only team still without a win.

Barcelona v Villarreal

Thursday, October 20, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Barcelona to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from the Clasico disappointment with a positive result against Villarreal at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

