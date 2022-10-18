Sure 5 odds on Bet9ja from La Liga to bet on and cashout this midweek

La Liga action continues this midweek with the 10th round of games following the ninth immediately.
10 games between Tuesday and Thursday offer punters the perfect opportunity to cashout and these carefully selected five odds on Bet9ja are the best way to do just that.
Bet9ja 5 odds for La Liga accumulator this midweek
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.56 odds
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds
Elche vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid to win @ 1.32 odds
Barcelona vs Villarreal: Barcelona to win @ 1.50 odds
Cadiz vs Real Betis: Real Betis double chance @ 1.25 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.10 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
Tuesday, October 18, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win
Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja
Atletico Madrid have been in good form in La Liga so far with four wins in their last five games, putting them third on the log after nine games.
Los Rojiblancos have also won each of the last seven league games against Rayo Vallecano and they are expected to win again on Tuesday.
Cadiz v Real Betis
Wednesday, October 19, 18:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Real Betis win or draw
Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja
Real Betis are currently fourth on the La Liga table and are primed to get a result away at 19th-placed Cadiz.
Real Betis have never lost a La Liga game to Cadiz and that run will most likely continue on Wednesday.
Real Sociedad v Mallorca
Wednesday, October 19, 19:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja
Real Sociedad continue to produce goals across all competitions with eight of their last 10 games returning at least two goals each.
Six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams have also produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this one at Anoeta.
Elche v Real Madrid
Wednesday, October 19, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Real Madrid to win
Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja
Real Madrid are expected to make light work of Elche without any complications and quite frankly there’s no need for justification.
Los Blancos have won 12 of their 14 games across all competitions and are still unbeaten this season while Elche are bottom of La Liga, the only team still without a win.
Barcelona v Villarreal
Thursday, October 20, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Barcelona to win
Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja
Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from the Clasico disappointment with a positive result against Villarreal at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
The good news for Barca is they have a great home record against Villarreal having won 11 of the last 13 home games against these opponents.