Sure 5 odds on Bet9ja from La Liga to bet on and cashout this midweek

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on Spanish La Liga games this midweek for you to cashout from

Spanish La Liga midweek betting tips
Spanish La Liga midweek betting tips

La Liga action continues this midweek with the 10th round of games following the ninth immediately.

10 games between Tuesday and Thursday offer punters the perfect opportunity to cashout and these carefully selected five odds on Bet9ja are the best way to do just that.

Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga midweek games
Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga midweek games

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.56 odds

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Elche vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid to win @ 1.32 odds

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Barcelona to win @ 1.50 odds

Cadiz vs Real Betis: Real Betis double chance @ 1.25 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.10 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Tuesday, October 18, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja

Atletico Madrid have been in good form in La Liga so far with four wins in their last five games, putting them third on the log after nine games.

Antoine Griezmann of Atlectico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann of Atlectico Madrid

Los Rojiblancos have also won each of the last seven league games against Rayo Vallecano and they are expected to win again on Tuesday.

Wednesday, October 19, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Betis win or draw

Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja

Real Betis are currently fourth on the La Liga table and are primed to get a result away at 19th-placed Cadiz.

Real Betis
Real Betis

Real Betis have never lost a La Liga game to Cadiz and that run will most likely continue on Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 19, 19:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Real Sociedad continue to produce goals across all competitions with eight of their last 10 games returning at least two goals each.

Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad

Six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams have also produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this one at Anoeta.

Wednesday, October 19, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Real Madrid are expected to make light work of Elche without any complications and quite frankly there’s no need for justification.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during La Liga football match between Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona on October 16, 2022.
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during La Liga football match between Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona on October 16, 2022.

Los Blancos have won 12 of their 14 games across all competitions and are still unbeaten this season while Elche are bottom of La Liga, the only team still without a win.

Thursday, October 20, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Barcelona to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from the Clasico disappointment with a positive result against Villarreal at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Real Madrid
Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Real Madrid

The good news for Barca is they have a great home record against Villarreal having won 11 of the last 13 home games against these opponents.

