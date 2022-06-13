What Peseiro must change ahead of Nigeria's clash with Sao Tome

Nigeria kicked off the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in Abuja but Sao Tome and Principe are an entirely different challenge and must be treated as such.

Here are some changes from the last game for Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro to implement against Sao Tome when they face off in Morocco.

Personnel changes

This is set to be Nigeria's second game in the last four days so of course one would expect Peseiro to not field the exact same team that defeated Sierra Leone on Thursday.

Super Eagles captain and centre-back, William Troost-Ekong had to be substituted off due to injury late in the game at Abuja which should rule him out of contention for this one.

Pulse Nigeria

Even if he were fit, dropping him in favour of another centre-back wouldn't have been a bad idea as the defender hasn't been at his best lately.

Kenneth Omeruo will most likely be his replacement as he was against Sierra Leone and it remains to be seen if Semi Ajayi will retain his spot in the team or Chidozie Awaziem will get a chance.

Getty Images

Sao Tome is a considerably weaker opposition compared to the last game so Jose Peseiro can afford to experiment a bit and give chances to players who otherwise wouldn't have played.

Don't underrate Sao Tome

Ranked 50th in Africa and 189 in the world, Sao Tome and Principe falls under the minnows category but it would be perilous for Nigeria to treat them as such.

It is a game the Super Eagles should win rather comfortably and with a high margin, after all Sao Tome got thrashed 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau in their last game.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria should be aiming to equal or better that result despite this being an away game, it is technically a neutral ground and Sao Tome plays its home games in Morocco.

The issue is, Nigeria are not high scorers, regardless of opposition and that is because the Super Eagles have tended to underrate weaker opponents in the past.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles have scored four goals in a game just three times in the last four years and they haven't had a five-goal game in God knows how long.