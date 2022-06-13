The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with their second game of the qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.
What Peseiro must change ahead of Nigeria's clash with Sao Tome
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Sao Tome and here are some tactical changes for Jose Peseiro to implement.
Nigeria kicked off the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in Abuja but Sao Tome and Principe are an entirely different challenge and must be treated as such.
Here are some changes from the last game for Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro to implement against Sao Tome when they face off in Morocco.
Personnel changes
This is set to be Nigeria's second game in the last four days so of course one would expect Peseiro to not field the exact same team that defeated Sierra Leone on Thursday.
ALSO READ
Super Eagles captain and centre-back, William Troost-Ekong had to be substituted off due to injury late in the game at Abuja which should rule him out of contention for this one.
Even if he were fit, dropping him in favour of another centre-back wouldn't have been a bad idea as the defender hasn't been at his best lately.
Kenneth Omeruo will most likely be his replacement as he was against Sierra Leone and it remains to be seen if Semi Ajayi will retain his spot in the team or Chidozie Awaziem will get a chance.
Sao Tome is a considerably weaker opposition compared to the last game so Jose Peseiro can afford to experiment a bit and give chances to players who otherwise wouldn't have played.
Don't underrate Sao Tome
Ranked 50th in Africa and 189 in the world, Sao Tome and Principe falls under the minnows category but it would be perilous for Nigeria to treat them as such.
It is a game the Super Eagles should win rather comfortably and with a high margin, after all Sao Tome got thrashed 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau in their last game.
Nigeria should be aiming to equal or better that result despite this being an away game, it is technically a neutral ground and Sao Tome plays its home games in Morocco.
The issue is, Nigeria are not high scorers, regardless of opposition and that is because the Super Eagles have tended to underrate weaker opponents in the past.
The Super Eagles have scored four goals in a game just three times in the last four years and they haven't had a five-goal game in God knows how long.
That mentality must change with this game, if Nigeria plays at full strength and don't pump the brakes when they feel the game is won, then we could be in for a high-scoring game.
More from category
-
What Peseiro must change ahead of Nigeria's clash with Sao Tome
-
Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers
-
Iwobi midfield masterclass rescues trademark Peseiro slow start