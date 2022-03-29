Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award

Osimhen scored four goals in three games before the international break this month with two braces in back-to-back 2-1 wins for Napoli.

This puts him level with Vlahovic who has also won this award once this season for his displays in December for Fiorentina where he scored four goals in four appearances.

And even though Vlahovic has scored more this season with 21 league goals in 28 games, there is reason to believe Osimhen is the better player.

The Nigerian striker has scored 11 league goals in 20 games so far but every single one of those goals has been important and won Napoli points.

The 23-year old opened the scoring in four games all of which Napoli won by multiple-goal margins. He has also single-handedly won Napoli three games and a draw with a late equaliser against Cagliari.

In total, Osimhen has won and contributed 22 points this season which says a lot because Napoli are second on the log with 63 points.

Osimhen has scored four goals in his last two games which is the same as Vlahovic has since he joined Juventus in January.

The battle for the best striker in the Italian league only just started this season with multiple retired footballers weighing in and making their pick based on preferences.

Having already missed 10 games this season due to injuries and red card suspension, Osimhen is behind Vlahovic on a good number of key stats which skews the accuracy of these comparisons.

For example, Vlahovic has won 30 points this season with 21 Serie A goals for Fiorentina and Juventus combined but he has also played more games than Osimhen.