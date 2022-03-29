Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Victor Osimhen has been named the best player in Serie A for the month of March.

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy
Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy

Victor Osimhen’s stellar displays in the month of March have earned him the Serie A Player of the Month award for March, giving him another edge in the ongoing comparison with Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Recommended articles

Osimhen scored four goals in three games before the international break this month with two braces in back-to-back 2-1 wins for Napoli.

Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 20 Serie A games this season.
Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 20 Serie A games this season. Pulse Nigeria

This puts him level with Vlahovic who has also won this award once this season for his displays in December for Fiorentina where he scored four goals in four appearances.

And even though Vlahovic has scored more this season with 21 league goals in 28 games, there is reason to believe Osimhen is the better player.

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic Imago

The Nigerian striker has scored 11 league goals in 20 games so far but every single one of those goals has been important and won Napoli points.

The 23-year old opened the scoring in four games all of which Napoli won by multiple-goal margins. He has also single-handedly won Napoli three games and a draw with a late equaliser against Cagliari.

In total, Osimhen has won and contributed 22 points this season which says a lot because Napoli are second on the log with 63 points.

Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli
Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli AFP

Osimhen has scored four goals in his last two games which is the same as Vlahovic has since he joined Juventus in January.

The battle for the best striker in the Italian league only just started this season with multiple retired footballers weighing in and making their pick based on preferences.

Having already missed 10 games this season due to injuries and red card suspension, Osimhen is behind Vlahovic on a good number of key stats which skews the accuracy of these comparisons.

Victor Osimhen v Dusan Vlahovic
Victor Osimhen v Dusan Vlahovic Imago

For example, Vlahovic has won 30 points this season with 21 Serie A goals for Fiorentina and Juventus combined but he has also played more games than Osimhen.

In what is such a tight comparison, the upper hand will rotate from time to time between both players but on the evidence provided above, Osimhen is in the ascendancy at the moment.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy

    Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award

  • Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)

    Super Eagles' best bet for success against Ghana is an extra midfielder, not more strikers

  • Augustine Eguavoen must correct the following mistakes when Nigeria faces Ghana again on Tuesday

    5 tactical mistakes Eguavoen cannot afford to repeat in the second Jollof Derby

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award

How FIFA's Away goal rule could hand Ghana lifeline over Nigeria

How FIFA's Away goal rule could hand Ghana lifeline over Nigeria

Emmanuel Dennis vows to sacrifice his sweat and blood to clinch World Cup ticket for Super Eagles

Emmanuel Dennis vows to sacrifice his sweat and blood to clinch World Cup ticket for Super Eagles

Messi's World Cup campaigns have ended in disappointment but Canada's qualification could be his good luck charm in Qatar

Messi's World Cup campaigns have ended in disappointment but Canada's qualification could be his good luck charm in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Portugal fans to unleash 'hell', North Macedonia's President fires warning to him

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Portugal fans to unleash 'hell', North Macedonia's President fires warning to him

'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana

'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana

Trending

COMMENT

Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Mykola Miakshykov/Ukrinform)
2022 WCQ

5 tactical mistakes Eguavoen cannot afford to repeat in the second Jollof Derby

Augustine Eguavoen must correct the following mistakes when Nigeria faces Ghana again on Tuesday
ANALYSIS

Super Eagles' best bet for success against Ghana is an extra midfielder, not more strikers

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)

With an atmosphere that rivals Anfield, Sporting Lagos’ 'Happy Corner' is a game-changer in Nigerian football

Sporting Lagos has generated fan love like never before in Nigerian league football