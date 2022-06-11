SUPER EAGLES

Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Two of the most in-form and sought-after Nigerian strikers happen to be owned by KRC Genk.

KRC Genk may be forced to choose between the Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers
KRC Genk may be forced to choose between the Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers

Belgian club KRC Genk find themselves in a unique position of value this summer transfer window as they possess two of the most sought-after players.

Recommended articles

In a transfer climate where good strikers are at a premium, Genk have two on their books, both Nigerians; Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are attracting interest on the evidence of their great individual seasons.

While Onuachu has been Genk's talisman for the past two seasons, Dessers' time at the club has not gone that well and he's had to prove his value on loan at Feyenoord.

Onuachu has been linked with almost every decent club in Europe and Feyenoord want Dessers permanently after enjoying him on loan for a year but should Genk really be letting both Super Eagles go?

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers (Genk)
Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers (Genk) Twitter

Dessers set to leave Feyenoord after his exploits in Europe

Genk confirm Paul Onuachu will leave this summer as Atletico Madrid, Roma circle

Genk manager assures Cyriel Dessers of future; looks forward to Dessers-Onuachu rivalry

KRC Genk have a history of being a selling club, Joakim Maehle, Sander Berger, Leandro Trossard, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Timothy Castagne are good examples of players who have departed onto greater things in the last five years.

A few of those were sold in the same transfer window so it's not a difficult concept to imagine that Genk would cash in on both Onuachu and Dessers in a heartbeat if presented with the opportunity.

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk
Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk Imago

But that approach is precisely why Genk haven't won the Belgian league title more than once in the last 12 years and their last triumph came in the 2018/19 season.

Strikers are at a premium as earlier mentioned and beyond these two, Genk lack depth in that position as Ike Ugbo has yet to show any signs of reliability while their other options, Andras Nemeth and Kelvin John are just teenagers.

If Genk could only retain one of this prolific duo then Paul Onuachu would be the obvious choice as the big striker has scored 58 goals in the last two seasons for the club.

Paul Onuachu (IMAGO/Belga)
Paul Onuachu (IMAGO/Belga) Pulse Nigeria

But the reason they would love to keep him is ironically the same reason they won't, it's a miracle Onuachu hasn't already been snapped up by Europe's elite and the striker's patience appears to have worn out.

Keeping Onuachu is a long shot which leaves Genk with the option of recalling Cyriel Dessers after his superb loan spell at Feyenoord where he's now drawn attention to himself.

Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV
Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV Pulse Nigeria

20 goals in 41 appearances for Feyenoord is enough to rekindle hope for Genk that Dessers is more than capable of stepping in to fill the massive hole Onuachu's impending departure would leave in their attack.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • KRC Genk may be forced to choose between the Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers

    Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

  • Alex Iwobi

    Iwobi midfield masterclass rescues trademark Peseiro slow start

  • 3 Lessons learnt from Nigeria's win against Sierra Leone

    3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Recommended articles

WATCH - Ghanaian meme king Akrobeto collaborates with Borussia Dortmund, hosts legends on his TV show

WATCH - Ghanaian meme king Akrobeto collaborates with Borussia Dortmund, hosts legends on his TV show

Italian Serie A side Udinese set to add another Super Eagles star to their ranks

Italian Serie A side Udinese set to add another Super Eagles star to their ranks

VIDEO - Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole hails Nigerian basketballer as his close friend

VIDEO - Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole hails Nigerian basketballer as his "close friend"

Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

Real Madrid announce Tchouameni signing, comes in two positions behind Ronaldo

Real Madrid announce Tchouameni signing, comes in two positions behind Ronaldo

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Real Madrid announce Tchouameni - Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Real Madrid announce Tchouameni - Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?

Trending

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list
COMMENT

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Football rules are about to change

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

Five players who should not have made Peseiro's list
SUPER EAGLES

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

3 Lessons learnt from Nigeria's win against Sierra Leone