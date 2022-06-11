Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

In a transfer climate where good strikers are at a premium, Genk have two on their books, both Nigerians; Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are attracting interest on the evidence of their great individual seasons.

While Onuachu has been Genk's talisman for the past two seasons, Dessers' time at the club has not gone that well and he's had to prove his value on loan at Feyenoord.

Onuachu has been linked with almost every decent club in Europe and Feyenoord want Dessers permanently after enjoying him on loan for a year but should Genk really be letting both Super Eagles go?

The choice

KRC Genk have a history of being a selling club, Joakim Maehle, Sander Berger, Leandro Trossard, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Timothy Castagne are good examples of players who have departed onto greater things in the last five years.

A few of those were sold in the same transfer window so it's not a difficult concept to imagine that Genk would cash in on both Onuachu and Dessers in a heartbeat if presented with the opportunity.

But that approach is precisely why Genk haven't won the Belgian league title more than once in the last 12 years and their last triumph came in the 2018/19 season.

Strikers are at a premium as earlier mentioned and beyond these two, Genk lack depth in that position as Ike Ugbo has yet to show any signs of reliability while their other options, Andras Nemeth and Kelvin John are just teenagers.

Onuachu or Dessers?

If Genk could only retain one of this prolific duo then Paul Onuachu would be the obvious choice as the big striker has scored 58 goals in the last two seasons for the club.

But the reason they would love to keep him is ironically the same reason they won't, it's a miracle Onuachu hasn't already been snapped up by Europe's elite and the striker's patience appears to have worn out.

Keeping Onuachu is a long shot which leaves Genk with the option of recalling Cyriel Dessers after his superb loan spell at Feyenoord where he's now drawn attention to himself.

