How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

Nigerian winger Moses Simon is reportedly in talks with Brighton about a potential move to the Premier League this summer according to owngoalnigeria.
Super Eagles winger is reportedly on his way to Brighton but how will he fit in at the Premier League club?
Simon had a stellar campaign for Nantes in the French Ligue 1 where he recorded six goals and eight assists in 34 league games.
The Super Eagles forward has established himself as a regular and one of the best African players in Europe so it’s little wonder he’s attracting Premier League interest.
But how would the Nigerian winger fare in the most competitive league in the world?
Moses Simon the speedster
26-year-old Moses Simon is a dangerous winger and his defining qualities are pace and skill which are essentially the basics for Premier League wingers.
The Nigerian forward should not have any problems adapting to the past-faced nature of the English game.
However, Simon’s productivity would have to improve to a more consistent level if he aims to achieve his full potential in England.
The winger has a tendency to be wasteful despite being eccentric and mostly exciting to watch, he would have to work on his end product.
How does Brighton play?
Graham Potter’s Brighton plays a mostly possession-based style which is reliant on counter-attacks and fast breaks.
The style of play is suited to Moses Simon’s game but he faces the huge task of climbing ahead of Leandro Trossard in the pecking order.
If he does join Brighton, Simon would most likely be played as a wing-back, which is something Graham Potter likes to do with his wingers to give the team an added advantage.
Simon currently plays predominantly as a left-winger, it should not be too hard to adapt to a left-wing-back role, replacing Solly March.
