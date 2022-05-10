7 Northern players included in the Nigerian squad to play Mexico

But beyond the heavy inclusion of home-based players there was also some noticeable Northern representation which we will now acknowledge.

ALSO READ

Ahmed Musa

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Despite being captain, Musa last started a game for Nigeria in October 2021 and in the eight games since then, he has made four substitute appearances and remained an unused substitute in the other four.

He is more likely to start this game though if Salisu Yusuf is in charge by the time the friendly kicks off.

Sadiq Umar

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

But with 18 goals in all competitions for Almeria this season, his club form has earned him another chance to impress at national team level/

Alhassan Yusuf

IMAGO / Belga

21-year old midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been in impressive form for Royal Antwerp and it has earned him his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

Zaidu Sanusi

Instagram

24-year old left back Zaidu Sanusi has pretty much sealed his spot as the undisputed first-choice in his position for the Super Eagles.

Shehu Abdullahi

Twitter

Sokoto-born Shehu Abdullahi also made the team as he has become a fixture in the Super Eagles squad in recent years.

The Cyprus-based full-back has played 34 games for Nigeria in the past and now has a chance to increase that total.

Ibrahim Buhari

NPFL

Plateau United defender Ibrahim Buhari received his first invitation to the Super Eagles team as a nod to his exceptional season so far with Plateau United.