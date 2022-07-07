SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

Tunde Young
4 players the Super Eagles could have attracted if they had beat Ghana to secure a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup has proven to be quite the bargaining chip for national teams in convincing dual-nationality players to represent them.

As seen in the case of Ghana who recently officially added Spanish-born Inaki Williams to their ranks and are in talks with the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Hudson-Odoi, players who would naturally be out of their reach were it not for the World Cup opportunity on offer.

Nigeria lost that bargaining chip to Ghana in March but here's a 'what could have been' article on how the Super Eagles would have been able to attract high-calibre talent with the allure of the showpiece in Qatar.

Crystal Palace Michael Olise is eligible to represent Nigeria, Algeria, France and England but the 20-year-old still remains undecided.

Although the mercurial attacking midfielder played for France at under 18 and under 21 levels and turned down a Super Eagles call-up in 2021.

He is still eligible for Nigeria and might have become a more appealing option to him had the Super Eagles not fumbled the 2022 FIFA World Cup bag.

Another Crystal Palace attacking midfielder/winger, Eberechi Eze was born in England but is also eligible for Nigeria through his parents.

Eze has played regularly for England at youth level, especially the under 21s and has been contacted multiple times by the Nigeria Football Federation to no avail yet.

If Nigeria had qualified for the world cup, Eze would most likely have abandoned his 'Three Lions' dream to play at the biggest stage in football because the Super Eagles could offer him that opportunity.

19-year-old left-back Destiny Udogie had a breakout season with Udinese in the Serie A where he scored five goals and assisted three more in 35 league games.

However, Udogie has come out to categorically say that he feels more Italian than Nigerian despite his name and would be holding out for an invite by the Azzurri.

But with Italy not going to the World Cup, Nigeria would have been difficult to refuse for Udogie had the Super Eagles qualified but that will most likely remain an assumption forever.

Former Manchester City starlet Tosin Adarabioyo has grown into a solid 24-year-old centre-back for Fulham, the type the Super Eagles could desperately use.

The problem is that Adarabioyo's heart appears to be with England, the country where he was born and resides despite not being shy to identify with Nigeria either.

Adarabioyo often wears Nigerian jerseys and at some point reports circulated that he had agreed to play for the Super Eagles but the defender himself came out to deny that and reaffirm his desire to play for England.

