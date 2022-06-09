SUPER EAGLES

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Here are the notable lessons from Jose Peseiro's first competitive game as Super Eagles head coach.

3 Lessons learnt from Nigeria's win against Sierra Leone
3 Lessons learnt from Nigeria's win against Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Sierra Leone.

Recommended articles

The game was new boss, Jose Peseiro's first competitive match in charge of the Super Eagles having previously led Nigeria to two friendly game defeats against Mexico and Ecuador.

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's road to Ivory Coast in 2023 kicked off with a much-needed win in Group A of the qualifying phase, here are three lessons learnt from the game.

If his first three games as Super Eagles handler have taught us one thing, it is that Jose Peseiro is not afraid to experiment and take risks tactically.

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

How to cashout from the AFCON Qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone

‘Iwobi like Okocha’ - Reactions as Super Eagles bounce back against Sierra Leone after World Cup disaster

He started this game against Sierra Leone with an attacking 4-4-2 formation without playing any natural central or defensive midfielders to shield the defence.

Two attack-minded players in Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi started in that central midfield role for the Super Eagles which made the Nigerians susceptible to Sierra Leone's blistering counterattacks.

And although the top-heavy formation gave Nigeria more offensive impetus, Peseiro brought on Oghenekaro Etebo in place of Sadiq Umar at halftime to restore balance to the midfield and provide some sort of protection for the vulnerable defence.

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)
Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

Speaking of vulnerable defence, the centre-backs, William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi were consistently the weakest links for the Super Eagles throughout the game.

William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi did not put up good performances against Sierra Leone
William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi did not put up good performances against Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

The pair delivered displays worthy of the tag "chuckle brothers" and the fast Sierra Leonean forwards didn't hesitate to take advantage whenever they could.

Troost-Ekong was beaten way too easily by Musa Noah Kamara in a one-on-one situation while Ajayi lacked awareness and appeared to be strolling back on a counterattack as Jonathan Morsay connected with the cross to head Sierra Leone in front.

Troost-Ekong was culpable as Nigeria conceded the opening goal to Sierra Leone
Troost-Ekong was culpable as Nigeria conceded the opening goal to Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

Ajayi gaffed with an air kick in the 22nd minute but was lucky the goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho was alert to clean up his mess.

Semi Ajayi continued to play poorly and almost gave away an equaliser in the second half as Amadou Bakayoko stole ahead of him from an unlikely angle to poke the ball past Uzoho but the ball hit the side netting.

Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes against Sierra Leone
Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes against Sierra Leone Imago

Captain Troost-Ekong would eventually get stretchered off in the 80th minute with a nasty injury which ended his involvement in the game.

For all of Sierra Leone's offensive impetus, the biggest threat to the Super Eagles in this game turned out to be the groundsman or whoever is responsible for the state of the pitch at the MKO Abiola Stadium in the Abuja.

To put it mildly, this country has corn fields with a more conducive surface for football than the pitch on which Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone.

Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

A patchy-looking, rough surface that impedes smooth movement and ball progression, the pitch rather ironically but accurately mirrors the state of the nation.

Perhaps Nigeria could have worn by more goals had they played on an actual football pitch, a 54th-minute miss by Samuel Chukwueze is a good example of how the surface affected the result.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • 3 Lessons learnt from Nigeria's win against Sierra Leone

    3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

  • French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid

    €100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

  • Football rules are about to change

    How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Recommended articles

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Trending

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

Five players who should not have made Peseiro's list

3 things learnt from Jose Peseiro's second consecutive defeat as Super Eagles boss

3lessons learnt from Jose Peseiro's second game in charge of the Super Eagles
TRANSFERS

Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly set to reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea