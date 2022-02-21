Lukaku's woes, Maguire's header and other interesting stats from EPL matchday 26

But beyond the goals, here are some more in-depth and rather interesting statistics from the last round of Premier League games.

One man team

AFP

Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham, which was a decent result especially considering they were without Allan Saint-Maximin.

Since the French winger joined in 2019, he has missed 25 games. Newcastle have only won three of those, drawing eight and losing 14, a statistic that further emphasises his importance to the Tyneside club.

Ghost

Imago

Chelsea snatched a late 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, but it was no thanks in any way to Romelu Lukaku, who set a new record for fewest touches by any player with 90+ minutes played (including goalkeepers) since that data started being recorded in 2003.

The £98 million striker only touched the ball twice in the first half, and one of those was from the kickoff.

African giants

AFP

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored spectacular goals to help Liverpool come from behind to defeat Norwich 3-1 at Anfield.

That was the 30th time both players have scored in the same Premier League game for Liverpool, the most by any pair of players for any club in Premier League history.

Double delight

Imago

Tottenham pulled off an unexpected 3-2 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium making it two league wins against Pep Guardiola's men after defeating them in August.

That makes Tottenham only the fourth team in history to complete a double over any team managed by Pep Guardiola, following the footsteps of Chelsea in 2016/17 as well as Manchester United and Wolves both in the 2019/20 season.

Harry Kane's 95th-minute goal was also quite historic, as it was the latest winning goal Manchester City have conceded since Michael Owen's 96th-minute winner for Manchester United in 2009.

United making headway at last

Pulse Nigeria

Harry Maguire opened the scoring for Manchester United against Leeds in a 4-2 win but what was noteworthy about this goal was that it was a header...from a corner kick.

Prior to this, United has failed to score from a corner since they did so against Burnley in April 2021. They had taken 138 unproductive corner kicks within that period, which was the most by any club in Premier League history.

Generous visitors

Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City lost 2-1 to Wolves on Sunday to maintain their status as the only team yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in this Premier League season.