Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Tunde Young
A new Premier League season comes with new expectations one of which is the race to be the top scorer and 2022/23 is no different.

The best marksmen in the English game will vie for the golden boot over the next 38 games and SportyBet offers odds on all the likely candidates based on their chances of winning.

Last season’s joint-top scorers Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son are among the favourites to run it back this year at 5.50 odds and 14.00 odds respectively for Liverpool and Tottenham.

Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot Award for 2021/22
Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot Award for 2021/22 Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo finished third on the scorers' log last season with 18 goals, he’s valued at 19.50 odds to finish first this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo pulse senegal

What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Manchester City’s new signing, Erling Haaland is the most likely to win the golden boot at 3.80 odds and Tottenham’s Harry Kane is at 6.20 odds to win his fourth Premier League golden boot.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland AFP

Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez is valued at 11.00 odds to score more Premier League goals than anyone else, the same goes for Arsenal’s new striker Gabriel Jesus at 12.50 odds.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career has finally kicked off
Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career has finally kicked off Pulse Nigeria

2019/20 golden boot winner Jamie Vardy has an outside chance of winning the gong again, valued at a whopping 32.00 odds but it is unlikely the 35-year-old would.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy AFP

Manchester City's new boy, Julian Alvarez is also at 32.00 odds, so is their old boy Raheem Sterling also valued at 32.00 odds to win the golden boot in his first season at Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are available to stake on at 37.00 odds, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz at 40.00 odds, Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic at 41.00 odds and Newcastle’s Callum Wilson at 44.00 odds.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are the future of Liverpool's attack
Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are the future of Liverpool's attack Inside the Kop

English trio, Patrick Bamford of Leeds United, Ivan Toney of Brentford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton are all valued at 45.00 odds to win the 2022/23 Premier League golden boot.

Ivan Toney struck from the spot to give Brentford the lead, and ultimately the victory
Ivan Toney struck from the spot to give Brentford the lead, and ultimately the victory Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Manchester City’s Kevin DeBruyne are both valued at 47.00 odds and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes at 49.00 odds.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne pulse senegal

West Ham’s new striker Gianluca Scamacca is at 51.00 odds to win the golden boot in his first season in English football.

Gianluca Scamacca
Gianluca Scamacca Twitter

Tottenham’s new signing Richarlison, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are all valued at 55.00 odds.

Tottenham have announced Richarlison's signing
Tottenham have announced Richarlison's signing Pulse Sports

West Ham duo, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are both valued at 57.00 odds, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah at 60.00 odds while the rest are too unlikely to even be considered.

