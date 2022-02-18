COMMENT

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

Authors:

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

The Nigeria international shone as Everton put Leeds to the sword, but how long will his latest burst of form last?

(IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)
(IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)

As they came through the turnstiles at Goodison Park last weekend, the Everton faithful had no idea what to expect from their Toffees.

Recommended articles

While the decision to relieve Rafa Benitez had reached a no-brainer stage, the jury was out still on new boss Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea player and manager had lost his opening league match in charge and, with opponents Leeds having looked impressive going forward in their previous match against Aston Villa, there was the very real prospect of a slow start metastasizing into something even worse.

What followed, however, was an effervescent, aggressive performance from the home side. The manner in which they set about making Marcelo Bielsa's side uncomfortable elicited investment from the home crowd and contributed to a commanding 3-0 victory. Leeds barely got going.

Amidst this maelstrom of movement, no one in Blue set the tone quite as impressively as Alex Iwobi.

From the blast of the whistle, the Nigeria international was clearly switched on, crashing into tackles, mopping up loose possession, carrying the ball forward with authority and creating dangerous openings with crisp, prompt passing.

It was a performance that came as a pleasant surprise to many, flying in the face of some of the more vehement criticism against him.

Iwobi was assertive and decisive, in all the ways he has not always been since arriving at Everton (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)
Iwobi was assertive and decisive, in all the ways he has not always been since arriving at Everton (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden) Pulse Nigeria

While the conversation around transfer fees will forever be tiring and reductive, there is some merit to the idea he has not always seized games by the scruff of the neck since swapping north London for Merseyside.

Saturday, though, was different.

Part of that was simply getting the opportunity to begin with, and for that manager Lampard spoke highly of his application in training, describing it as a “demand” for a starting spot.

Iwobi's performance drew praise from manager Frank Lampard (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)
Iwobi's performance drew praise from manager Frank Lampard (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden) Pulse Nigeria

The more significant aspect was taking the opportunity given, of course, and in doing so Iwobi has done his chances of starting against Southampton this weekend no harm at all.

However, let no one – himself included – be under any illusions that the Saints will be as impressionable as Leeds were.

To take nothing away from the performance against the shellshocked visitors, there were two important factors that, to an extent, made it a little easier for Iwobi to assert himself.

The first is the sheer uniqueness of Leeds’ playing style.

Bielsa’s insistence on man-marking all over the pitch has the upside of putting opponents under pressure constantly upon receiving the ball. However, if that individual pressure is successfully evaded, the downside becomes apparent: huge spaces can open up for the player to run into. Combine that with a team-wide focus on dragging markers all over the pitch, and Leeds can be made to look quite ragged.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have prospered with a chaotic style, but it can be exploited
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have prospered with a chaotic style, but it can be exploited AFP

Of course, this is easier said than done. However, that bleeds into the second decisive factor: in Lampard, Everton have a manager who has implemented this approach against Leeds on multiple occasions at different levels and with differing quality of players at his disposal.

It was his Derby side that famously denied Leeds in the semi-final of the Championship promotion playoff in 2018/19, and while in charge of Chelsea he dominated the Whites in a 3-1 win last season.

Both of those factors will be a lot less relevant against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.

Mohamed Elyounoussi was on target for Southampton against Tottenham
Mohamed Elyounoussi was on target for Southampton against Tottenham Pulse Nigeria

The Saints are in decent form, unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches (taking in meetings with Tottenham and the two Manchester clubs) and a ferocious proposition in their approach without the ball. Crucially though, their pressing is much less chaotic than Leeds, and so Everton – and Iwobi, by extension – are unlikely to find and revel in the same sort of space they were afforded last weekend.

It is keeping the same level of performance against much more structured opposition that will provide the truest picture of Iwobi’s level.

Even amidst general underperformance, there have seen flashes of potential from the Nigeria international in blue. Saturday’s trip south will test the stamina of his latest surge of form.

Topics:

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu

More from category

  • (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)

    Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

  • Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are one win away from clinching the La Liga title.

    Has Diego Simeone overstayed his welcome at Atletico Madrid?

  • PSG's summer signings have failed to live up to expectations

    Hailed as the best transfer window of all time, Messi and PSG’s summer business has flopped so far

Recommended articles

Basque derby and Ferran Torres' possible hostile return to Mestalla herald super weekend in La Liga

Basque derby and Ferran Torres' possible hostile return to Mestalla herald super weekend in La Liga

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

'Very safe between this two' - Manchester United fans convinced Bruno Fernandes' has aimed subtle dig at Captain Harry Maguire

'Very safe between this two' - Manchester United fans convinced Bruno Fernandes' has aimed subtle dig at Captain Harry Maguire

Formula one to introduce VAR as part of restructuring plans

Formula one to introduce "VAR" as part of restructuring plans

Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

Trending

Big game player: 3 times birthday boy Aghahowa was clutch for Super Eagles

Julius Aghahowa
COMMENT

Chukwueze outshone Vinicius Jr, but will only become elite by learning from the Brazilian

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Omar Arnau/AgenciaLOF)
SUPER BOWL LVI

Nigerian, Hakeem Adeniji to feature in world's biggest sports event

Hakeem Adeniji will fly the Nigerian flag at the Super Bowl on Sunday

ANALYSIS: Shambolic midfield to blame for Chelsea's lame display against Palmeiras

Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time to win the FIFA Club World Cup

UFC 271: Whittaker seeking revenge after Adesanya embarrassed him at home in front of 57,000 people

Israel Adesanya punished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243
COMMENT

Without skill, Osimhen will fall short of world-class status

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Franco Romano/sportphoto24)
CHAOS DIGEST

What is Nigeria's footballing identity? [Excerpt]

Oscar Tabarez led Uruguayan football back to success and relevance in the global arena

Napoli v Inter: Osimhen has opportunity for revenge against enemy Skriniar who broke his face

Victor Osimhen vs Milan Skriniar II