Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

Tunde Young
Ranking the top five most impactful signings of the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 season.

The 2021/22 Ligue 1 season has come to an end which means we can now properly review after 38 games, this time focusing on the arrivals.

All 20 teams brought in at least one new player in the summer and winter transfer windows and some of those have been more impactful than others.

This list ranks the players considering their impact, transfer fees and individual performance relative to where their respective teams finished on the log.

Here are the top five new signings based on their performance in the recently concluded French Ligue 1 2021/22 season.

21-year old centre-back William Saliba joined Marseille on loan from Arsenal and instantly established himself as an undisputed starter in the team.

William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille)
William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille) pulse senegal

Saliba played 36 games in the league for Marseille and is generally considered one of the best defenders in the league.

Of all the superstars that joined PSG this summer, no one would have expected 19-year old Nuno Mendes to shine the brightest but he arguably did.

Nuno Mendes has been a revelation since joining PSG from Sporting Lisbon
Nuno Mendes has been a revelation since joining PSG from Sporting Lisbon Imago

Mendes joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon and fought off competition to make the left-back spot his own with 27 solid appearances in his debut Ligue 1 season.

Stade Rennes paid €15 million to sign French striker Gaetan Laborde from Montpellier last summer and he has repaid the investment so far.

Gaetan Laborde hit the ground running at Rennes
Gaetan Laborde hit the ground running at Rennes Imago

The 28-year old played all 38 league games this season and scored 15 goals and provided nine assists to make an instant impact at his new home.

Another French striker signed from Montpellier, Andy Delort joined OGC Nice last summer and settled in almost immediately.

Andy Delort netted the late winner against PSG
Andy Delort netted the late winner against PSG Pulse Nigeria

The 30-year old scored 18 goals in 35 league games for his new club in what was an impressive first season for Cristophe Galtier’s men.

Another one of PSG’s high-profile additions last summer, Achraf Hakimi was among the most expensive signings in the world when PSG shelled out €66.5 million to bring him from Inter.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi joined PSG last July
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi joined PSG last July AFP

Hakimi took a while to adapt but established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world, registering four goals and six assists in 32 league games.

Tunde Young

