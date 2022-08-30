Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Scott Parker becomes the first managerial casualty of the 2022/23 Premier League season but where does he rank among previous sack race winners?

Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season
The 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race has been won by none other than Scott Parker who got fired by Bournemouth after losing 9-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.

The 41-year-old becomes the first manager to lose his job this season after just four games but that still doesn’t make him the quickest Premier League sack race winner in history.

That honour still belongs to Kenny Dalglish who was sacked by Newcastle after just two matches in the 1998/99 Premier League season.

As earlier stated, Kenny Dalglish holds the record for the fewest amount of games managed before getting sacked in a Premier League season but the most common amount of games coached before a sack remains four.

Kenny Dalglish hold the record as the fastest winner of the Premier League managerial sack race
Scott Parker becomes the fifth different manager to lose his job after four games in a Premier League season.

Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool
The last manager to achieve that unwanted feat was Javi Gracia who was dismissed by Watford four games into the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Javi Gracia was sacked by Watford after just four games in 2019/20
Frank De Boer is widely regarded as the worst manager in Premier League history because of his disastrous spell at Crystal Palace in which he was fired after losing the first four games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Frank de Boer
Newcastle’s Bryan Robson in the 2004/05 season and Peter Reid of Manchester City in 1993/94 were the other two managers to be sacked four games into a Premier League season.

Stats culled from Sportingnews.com reveals the first managerial casualty of each Premier League season.

Excluding Billy Bonds who resigned as West Ham manager before the official start of the 1994/95 Premier League season, here are all the managerial sack race winners in history.

Premier League managerial sack race winners
Premier League Managerial sack race winners
Premier League Managerial sack race winners
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

