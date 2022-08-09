The 2022/23 La Liga season is set to kick off and as always, there are two major teams in the running, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Real Madrid remain favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree
Odds on the 2022/23 La Liga champions reveal Real Madrid as the title favourites ahead of Barcelona.
Read Also
The two giants of the game have combined to win 61 (Real Madrid 35, Barcelona 26) of the total 90 available La Liga titles in history and remain the favourites to win it again.
So who is most likely to emerge champions between these two and what are the chances the rest of La Liga have of becoming kings of Spain?
Here are the title odds for all 20 teams as seen on Bet9ja.
A two-horse race
Having failed to win the league in the last three years, Barcelona are keen to reclaim the title which is obvious from the intentional of their transfers this summer.
The Blaugrana have brought in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie and have as such been valued at 2.35 odds to win the 2022/23 league title.
Despite all that firepower, Real Madrid’s odds to win the title in 2022/23 is slightly lower than Barcelona’s at 2.15 making Los Blancos the favourites.
Not only are Real Madrid the reigning champions of Spain, but they have won two of the last three league titles and also currently hold the UEFA Champions League title, it is going to be hard for Barcelona to oust them.
Other challengers
Atletico Madrid have proven to be the most consistent third force in La Liga as they are the only other team apart from the big two to have won the title in the last 17 seasons which they did twice in 2014 and more recently in 2021.
Atletico Madrid are valued at 6.75 odds to add to their 11 league titles in history, the third most by any Spanish team behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Sevilla have also put up a tame challenge for the league title in recent years and are valued at 20.00 odds to win it for the first time since 1946.
The ‘also-rans’
The following teams have little to no hope of even challenging for the league yet alone winning it but they all have odds varying by their chances.
Villarreal at 41.00 odds, Real Sociedad at 61.00 odds, Real Betis at 101.00 odds, Athletic Bilbao at 151.00 odds and Valencia at 251.00 odds are the teams with respectable history and pedigree but most likely not win the league.
Celta Vigo at 301.00 odds, Espanyol at 351.00 odds, Getafe at 401.00 odds, Osasuna, Valladolid and Almeria all at 501.00 odds, Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca at 751.00 odds while Elche and Cadiz are the least likely to win the 2022/23 La Liga title at 1001 odds.
More from category
-
Real Madrid remain favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree
-
Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?
-
All you need to about Tottenham-bound Nigerian prodigy, Destiny Udogie