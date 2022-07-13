Top 5 best Nigerian boxers of all time

For the purposes of this ranking, we have restricted the discussion to boxers who were born in Nigeria. That means there is no place for the likes of Anthony Joshua and Henry Akinwande, much as their ability cannot be denied.

This is also an attempt to crown the “best”, not necessarily the greatest. As such, skill and results inside the ring are given the bulk of the consideration. Socio-cultural impact is not a factor in the decision-making process.

So, let us meet the Top 5 Nigerian boxers of all time.

5. Samuel Peter

It is, in many ways, a bit of a shame that Peter lost his appetite for boxing so quickly. However, the ignominious end should not obscure what was a very good career for the Akwa Ibom-born heavyweight.

After representing Nigeria at the 2000 Olympics, Peter made his first step up to world level competition in a unanimous decision defeat to future unified world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Pulse Nigeria

Nevertheless, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ rebounded well, putting together a run of six wins (two against Hall of Famer James Toney) that culminated in a win over Oleg Maskaev for the WBC heavyweight title.

That, sadly, was as good as it got for Peter, as consecutive losses to Vitali Klitschko and Eddie Chambers halted his momentum, and a knockout defeat in a 2010 rematch with Wladimir Klitschko tanked his credibility as a top-level heavyweight.

Blessed with a mule-kick of a punch in both hands, Peter could have been so much more than the fifth-best Nigerian boxer of all time if he had been taught defence.

4. Herbie Hide

Nickamed the ‘Dancing Destroyer’, Herbert Okechukwu Maduagwu was born in Amauzari, Imo State in 1971. Following a brief amateur career, he campaigned for 21 years – from 1989 to 2010 – mostly as a heavyweight.

In that time, he held the WBO world heavyweight title on two separate occasions, the second time following a statement TKO victory over former IBF titlist Tony Tucker, who had gone the distance with Mike Tyson and, at the time, had a win-loss record of 54-5.

Pulse Nigeria

A high-octane brawler and a fearsome puncher who unfortunately came to be known for a less-than-stellar chin, Hide finished his professional career with a record of 49 wins and 4 losses. Two of those defeats came at the hands of Hall of Famers Riddick Bowe and Vitali Klitschko (who he fought following a 14-month injury layoff).

3. Ike Ibeabuchi

Ikechukwu Ibeabuchi is one of the great what-ifs of Nigerian boxing. The Abia-born pugilist, nicknamed ‘The President’ only took part in 20 professional fights before, at the age of 26, being imprisoned for sexual misconduct involving a 21-year-old escort.

That ultimately brought an end to a promising boxing career, but it was a mightily impressive run nonetheless.

HBO

Ibeabuchi was undefeated at the time of his trial and incarceration, boasting wins over undefeated top contender David Tua – who he outpointed unanimously over 12 rounds – and future heavyweight champion Chris Byrd, who he knocked out in five with his signature thudding left hook.

He won 15 of his professional fights by way of knockout, and at the time of his career ending in 1999, he was widely regarded as, at the very least, a top 10 heavyweight in the world. His short career notwithstanding, Ibeabuchi makes it to the Top 3 Nigerian boxers of all time.

2. Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey

Over the course of a 12-year career, Okon Asuquo Bassey lost 13 fights. If that seems like a lot, it is only because he fought 85 times in total, an average of seven fights a year. That is an unthinkable ratio in these times. He won 68 of them too.

In 1957, he cemented his standing as one of the best Nigerian boxers of all time when he became the first Nigerian to win a wild title. After being knocked down in the second round, he defeated Cherif Hamia via TKO for the vacant world featherweight title in Paris.

Pulse Nigeria

Bassey went on to defend the belt seven times, with his most notable win coming over Hall of Fame great Willie Pep (the number 1 featherweight of the 21st century according to the Associated Press), whom he knocked down twice in the ninth round.

In his pomp, Bassey possessed a beautiful snapping jab and a devastating overhand right, and was famed for his ability to put together flurries and combinations. Following his retirement, he was awarded MBE honours by the British government.

1. Dick Tiger

Richard Ihetu’s early professional career did not suggest he would go on to be the best Nigerian boxer of all time. Of his first 25 fights, he lost seven, including all of his first four after leaving the shores of Nigeria in 1955.

However, by the 1960s, under new management and after moving to America, Tiger was a different beast in the ring.

In 1962, after wins over Florentino Fernandez and Henry Hank, he challenged reigning NBA middleweight champion Gene Fullmer – who was still fresh off beating all-time great Sugar Ray Robinson – for the vacant WBA belt.

ece-auto-gen

Tiger won by unanimous decision, and then rematched Fullmer twice, drawing one and winning the other to put a seal on his standing as the dominant middleweight.

After a second reign, he moved up to light heavyweight, beating Jose Torres for the world title and making three defences. He retired in 1970 with a record of 60 wins, three draws and 19 losses.