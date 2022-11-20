QATAR2022

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Ecuador thought they had scored the opening goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Qatar but it was controversially ruled out for offside

Enner Valencia's goal for Ecuador was disallowed for offside
Enner Valencia's goal for Ecuador was disallowed for offside

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in spectacular fashion at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha and this is not about the stunning opening ceremony.

Recommended articles

The opening game between the host nation, Qatar and Ecuador did not waste time to spark into life with what will probably go on to be the most controversial moment of the entire tournament.

Ecuador took the lead through Enner Valencia's header after just three minutes or so they thought until VAR intervened and centre referee Daniele Orsato ruled the goal out for offside in rather controversial fashion.

But contrary to popular opinion, that decision was the correct one and Valencia was indeed offside by the letter of the law, albeit by a tiny margin.

The controversial goal seemed okay at first glance and the lack of instant replays from multiple angles and even VAR footage only helped fuel the narrative against Qatar further.

When the replays did eventually come, one could see that Ecuador forward, Michael Estrada had a foot behind both the Qatar goalkeeper and the defender he was contesting the ball with.

That means Estrada was ahead of everyone on the pitch but one Qatar defender by the time he contested for the ball and then eventually set up Valencia who scored.

The offside rule states that a forward should have two players of the opponent team – a goalkeeper and a defender – behind or in line with him when the ball is played to him in the attacking third.

Ecuador's goal was rightly ruled out for offside
Ecuador's goal was rightly ruled out for offside Twitter

By that definition, Estrada was marginally ahead of both the Qatar defender and the goalkeeper when the VAR offside line was drawn, making it a fair call.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Enner Valencia's goal for Ecuador was disallowed for offside

    Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

  • Gianni Infantino was right about Qatar

    Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

  • La Liga's Africa stars set to light up the Qatar 2022 World Cup

    Qatar 2022: The indestructible Ghanaian, the goalscoring goalkeeper, and other La Liga stars set to represent African teams at the World Cup

Recommended articles

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar in opening World Cup match

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar in opening World Cup match

Qatar 2022: Qatar starts on a losing note as Valencia-inspired Ecuador reigns supreme

Qatar 2022: Qatar starts on a losing note as Valencia-inspired Ecuador reigns supreme

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Qatar 2022: Pogba, Mane & 5 other top stars missing out on the World Cup due to injuries

Qatar 2022: Pogba, Mane & 5 other top stars missing out on the World Cup due to injuries

Trending

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in the Portuguese league

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Portugal thrashed Subpar Eagles 4-0
SUPER EAGLES

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games
QATAR 2022

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history