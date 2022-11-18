QATAR 2022

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Remembering the five most underwhelming opening matches in FIFA World Cup history

Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games
Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kickoff on Sunday, November 20 with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Recommended articles

The opening game between 50th-ranked Qatar and 44th-ranked Ecuador is not exactly a game to look forward to but the fact that it’s the curtain-raiser for the 2022 FIFA World Cup means it’s guaranteed eyeballs.

In honour of that game which promises to be a snooze fest, here are some of the least memorable opening games in FIFA World Cup history.

The first-ever World Cup game on African soil generated a lot of buzz and rightly so but the actual football in Johannesburg proved underwhelming.

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup AFP

The tense atmosphere and overall lack of quality on display made for an uneventful first half and even though there were two second half goals, the game had almost no entertainment value.

It would be fondly remembered for the opening goal, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s superb strike after 55 minutes, promptly followed by Peter Drury’s immortal words, “goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa” which added colour to the game.

But objectively speaking, as a football match, it was not particularly memorable or even at all fun to watch from a neutral perspective.

USA 1994 kicked off at Soldier Field in Chicago with Germany beating Bolivia 1-0 because up unitl 2006, the opening game of FIFA World Cups featured the defending champions and not the host nation.

USA 1-1 Switzerland
USA 1-1 Switzerland Sports Illustrated

USA’s opening game was at the Pointiac Silverdome stadium in Michigan with hosts USA playing out a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

The game was largely uneventful but punctuated with two great goals as both teams scored directly from free kicks.

Swiss midfielder Georges Bregy found the top corner with a well-taken free kick in the 39th minute but the hosts clapped backed almost immediately.

Eric Wynalda levelled in the 44th minute in similar fashion, finding the top corner with a free kick from a farther distance.

Beyond those moments, the game offered little else and proved largely forgettable in World Cup history.

The opening game of Italia 90 was a memorable affair as Cameroon stunned defending champions Argentina.

Salvatore Schillaci scored the only goal to help Italy beat Austria in 1990
Salvatore Schillaci scored the only goal to help Italy beat Austria in 1990 Twitter

But the hosts’ opening game was a contrast of that as Italy nicked a hard-fought 1-0 win against Austria in an underwhelming game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy were the overwhelming favourites and tried to break down the resolute Austrians who were playing a deep block, making for a one-dimensional and boring game.

Italy would eventually find a way through in the 78th minute through Salvatore Schillaci’s goal but the game had little else to talk about.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games

    Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

  • Portugal thrashed Subpar Eagles 4-0

    3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

  • Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

    5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Recommended articles

Manchester United: Ex-goalkeeper Van Der Sar labels Reds forward as 'potential world star'

Manchester United: Ex-goalkeeper Van Der Sar labels Reds forward as 'potential world star'

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Qatar 2022: Parimatch presents unique offers for punters

Qatar 2022: Parimatch presents unique offers for punters

Qatar 2022: Odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Odds on Golden Glove award

Qatar 2022: Odds on Golden Glove award

The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

Trending

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in the Portuguese league

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Predicted Super Eagles lineup against Portugal
SUPER EAGLES

How Nigeria should lineup for the friendly against Portugal