Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

The 21-year-old Arsenal winger has been exceptional for his club but this is the time to stamp his authority on the International stage.

England star boy Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka made his debut for Arsenal four years ago against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa league, coming on as a substitute. Over those four years, he has enjoyed immense success on a personal level and fans have witnessed the meteoric rise of one of the best young talents in football.

Bukayo Saka in action for England
With the domestic season taking a break, the attention of the world turns to the tournament in Qatar. A World Cup unlike anything we have ever seen before. Despite the heartbreaking end to Euro 2020, the effervescent youngster will be hoping to play his part in a successful England World Cup run.

The most exciting thing about Saka is his fearlessness. He&rsquo;s never afraid to take on any defender or any challenge.&nbsp;

In the last friendly match England played, against Germany in late September, Saka showed his huge importance. England struggled to create anything of note in that game and went 2-0 down to the Germans as Southgate searched for answers. Up stepped Bukayo Saka who came off the bench to devastating effect and he helped rescue a point for the three lions.

Saka adds another dimension to England&rsquo;s attack with his direct running and dribbling ability. His ability to receive a pass on the half turn and skip past defenders in the blink of an eye is a huge plus for England.&nbsp;

Bukayo Saka should start for England in Qatar
The Arsenal winger brings an energy that has been absent from this England side and he is able to affect the game in ways which Phil Foden is yet to do. While Foden is an outstanding footballer, Saka suits what this team needs much more.

England are talented enough to go far in Qatar but if they intend to win it all, Saka will have to be a vital piece as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament.

