Pulse Sports predicts the downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Jidechi Chidiezie
Like a coup d'etat, the Serie A champions are being uprooted from their hallowed position for the 2022/23 season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan won their 19th Scudetto last season
From Saturday, August 13, 2022, a new Serie A season: already heralded by a long summer filled with transfers in and out of Italy, will dawn on us.

Concurrently, league champions AC Milan will launch the league at home against Udinese, as Sampdoria does the same with Atalanta, 119 kilometres away.

While having a traditional roundtable discourse with some of Pulse Sports' team of reporters and editors, the understanding was simple, AC Milan are under threat in the Serie A this season.

Per predictions, AC Milan fans will not get to celebrate like they did last season
While it might be a season to retain the league title, not one person felt they could replicate the magic they usurped barely months ago.

"Inter," senior editor Solace Chukwu said without thinking twice. "Inter ran Milan might close for the title last season, but ultimately failed to retain their crown.

"This time around, I think they will return to the top of the tree. They have recruited well, with the return of Romelu Lukaku in particular, set to give them a major boost.

Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan has led many, including Solace, to believe that the Nerazzuri can win the Serie A like they did in the 2020/21 season
"However, arguably more important is the fact that I think AC Milan will take a step back this season, and Juventus will be just unable to make up the ground," and Solace paused, giving what he had just said a good thought.

"Inter have not been weakened, save for the loss of Ivan Perisic," he continued. "Therefore are in the best position to take advantage."

While reporters David Ben and Tosin Abayomi corroborated Solace's pick for the Scudetto, editor Joba Ogunwale had everyone filling the room with giggles, and then in seconds, commanded interest with his bold call.

"I think Roma will win the title," he started. "I know Juventus and Inter have better squads, but I think Jose Mourinho is cooking something great with the signings he has made this summer.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma has been repeatedly nominated as strong contenders in the new Serie A season
"It will be difficult, but I don't think Inter are as strong as they were two seasons ago while Juventus may struggle with chemistry."

Tosin: "Inter Milan recruited well after narrowly missing out. The return of Lukaku is big and his goals take them over the top, and then comes Roma, finish it with AC Milan and then Juventus."

Joba: "I don't expect AC Milan to retain their title because they have been poor in the transfer market but I expect them to finish in the top four alongside Roma, Inter and Juventus.

David: "Obviously, Inter as first. Juventus are good money for second before I can call AC Milan. Roma will finish in fourth place."

Three of the four predictions tipped Inter to dethrone their city 'brothers' Milan for the Serie A title
Solace: "Inter, Juventus, AC Milan and Roma - Juventus have bolstered the squad really well, and while I believe this will give them a significant boost, I still have concerns over whether Max Allegri's football can still work at the top level.

"However, they should finish ahead of Milan, who I tip to lose some ground. Their title win was such a feel-good story, and while I admire them for sticking to the strategy that got them there, the point of that success should have been to take a step forward, not mark time. Roma should round up the top four. They've also done good business, especially with the mercurial Paulo Dybala, and they have Jose Mourinho, so I pick them to pip a much weakened Napoli to a Champions League spot."

