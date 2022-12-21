PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions

The good and bad in sports have been captured by sports fans around the world on social media. Here are the top 10 events that sparked massive reactions on Twitter.

10. Yaya Toure curse as Real Madrid knocks out Manchester City

The semifinal of the 2021/22 Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City was one to remember.

Manchester City recorded a 4-3 victory in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu was the talk of social media for several days.

Manchester City were ahead and set for a return to a second Champions League final until the last minute of the game.

Substitute Rodrygo equalized for Real Madrid at the 90th-minute mark and in additional time scored to send the game to extra time.

A Karim Benzema penalty would knock out Manchester City even though they were just two minutes away from a place in the final.

The reactions on social media suggested that Manchester City keep falling into these situations because of a curse by their former midfielder Yaya Toure.

There was a report that Toure's agent branded Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a racist.

He also said Guardiola will not win the Champions League again until he apologizes to the African players he coached.

The disastrous elimination from the tournament brought about a reminder of those comments and suggestions that the curse is holding Manchester City back.

9. Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina

This was a match that shocked even the neutrals of the world cup when it happened. Heading into the world cup, many tipped Argentina as one of the favorites to win the world cup, however, the first group game would have a heavy shock in store.

Messi had given Argentina the lead from the spot in the first half, and many thought it would be business as usual for the South Americans.

Saudi Arabia stunned the world with a brave comeback - the winning goal being a delight to watch, as the captain curled the ball past a helpless Emiliano Martinez.

8. Roger Federer retiring from tennis

Perhaps one of the saddest moments in the world of tennis was the moment tennis legend, Roger Federer, announced his retirement from tennis.

Social media was filled with a lot of emotions as people appreciated what he had done for the sport and hailed his legendary status within the game.

The highlight was his game alongside long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, in the Laver Cup.

The pair also shared an emotional moment with an image depicting just how much the two legends appreciated each other and loved the sport.

7. Thomas Partey rape case

Sometime in 2022, Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey was accused of raping a woman while in Spain on a break.

It became a hot topic on social media, as there emerged rumors that he had been taken in for questioning by the police - although, at this time, his identity wasn't known.

However, the alleged victim made it known on social media, which caused a huge uproar as fans were either unhappy with the news or defended the player against the allegations.

It didn't change much at Arsenal as well, as the player continually started games for the club notwithstanding the allegations. Social media however would not forget this moment in 2022.

6. Israel Adesanya's loss to Pereira

2022 seemed like a year that was bad for Nigerians involved in combat sports, as Israel Adesanya suffered a loss to Alex Pereira.

Heading into the fight as the favorite and with an outstanding record, Adesanya didn't seem like he would lose, with many expecting a business-as-usual performance from the Nigerian-born fighter.

His world would however be rocked by a fifth-round KO/TKO by Perreira, whose win saw him claim the middleweight title.

It was another unexpected loss in UFC and one that shocked the entire world when it happened.

5. Kamaru Usman loss to Leon Edwards

Walking into the octagon as the champion, not too many thought Kamaru would not walk out as the champion once again.

Although a solid fighter himself, Leon Edwards was heading into the fight as the slight underdog.

During the fight, and in the rounds, Kamaru seemed to be in control, and to many who watched, it just seemed like he would secure his title again - either by going the distance or whatever opening springs up.

However, in the fifth round, Edwards would find an opening, and he took it to full effect, going on to beat the champion by knockout.

It was a shocker. One that not too many saw coming, but it eventually happened, with the Nigerian fighter losing his belt but promising to come back stronger.

4. Oleksandr Usyk defeating Anthony Joshua

Having lost to the Ukrainian 11 months before their rematch, Anthony Joshua had the opportunity to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight titles which he had previously lost in 2021.

However, he would not be able to win back those titles, losing to the Ukrainian by a split decision despite having a decent fight.

More of the talking points however would be about his actions after the match, when he threw a tantrum in the ring and also threw the belt out of the ring while reacting to the loss.

This caused a massive conversation on social media with many talking about his actions and how he took the loss in bad faith.

3. Karim Benzema winning the Balon d'or

The Frenchman winning the coveted award seemed to have garnered a lot of momentum, especially after leading Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League and also winning the La Liga - and the golden boot in the same year.

It became a consensus that the Frenchman would win the award after his phenomenal performance all year round, being the captain and leader of the side.

His outstanding performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as well as against Manchester City set Madrid well on its way to winning the Champions League.

2. Morocco beating Portugal

Having had a solid group stage performance, Morocco were seeming to have overachieved - beating Belgium and Canada.

Along with getting a point against Croatia, they went on to be the second African nation to top their group.

In the round of 16, Morocco squared up against Spain, who many tipped to be favorites for the match due to their status in world football.

However, Morocco did not cower to the status, playing a strategic game against the former world champions, and then going on to win the match on penalties, and becoming the third African country to reach the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals saw them face another favorite, Portugal, but that didn't stop them as they were dogged defensively - despite missing three key players in defense.

However, the winning goal by En-Nesyri saw them become the first African team to reach the semifinal of the FIFA world cup.

1. Tobi Amusan breaking the 100m hurdle record

In 2022, Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian to hold a world record in the 110m hurdles race, having set the record at 12.12 seconds.

She had broken a record previously set in 2016 by Kendra Harrison, whose record was 12.20 seconds.

At the World Athletics Championship held in Oregon, Amusan was absolutely phenomenal on the tracks.

Even more fascinating was the fact that she had broken the record in the semi-final heats, and then went on to break her own record in the final - and establishing herself as a double-world record holder in the space of hours.

Nigerians woke up to the news with so much ecstasy, with social media feeling the excitement.