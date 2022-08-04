SEASON PREVIEWS

Premier League Golden boot: Pulse Sports picks

Jidechi Chidiezie
Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son were missing as Pulse Sports picked four players who could win the golden boot this season.

The Premier League golden boot for the highest goal scorer in the League
The Premier League golden boot for the highest goal scorer in the League

Going into the new Premier League season, the battle for the golden boot will be one of the main tugs-of-war that will be seen, raging on for the next nine months.

Be it the 'Carling Golden Boot', the 'Barclaycard Golden Boot', the 'Barclays Golden Boot', the 'Cadbury Golden Boot', the 'Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Golden Boot' or the 'Castrol Golden Boot', what would matter in May 2023 is that one player is awarded for scoring the most goals in the Premier League.

Pulse Sports' team of reporters and editors have nominated 4 forwards that will give us nine months of goalscoring madness.

Erling Haaland scored 29 goals in 30 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, including 22 in the Bundesliga
Erling Haaland scored 29 goals in 30 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, including 22 in the Bundesliga Twitter

According to Tunde Young, Manchester City's new hot shot will be the one to pick up the award.

"Let's talk about Erling Haaland. That boy will break the Premier League goals record this season. I tip him to finish as the top scorer."

In a shared nomination, Solace Chukwu chose Arsenal's new number 9, hinting that Jesus will win it because he is "coming into an Arsenal side to be the main man."

Gabriel Jesus have so far, scored 58 in 159 Premier League matches, all for Manchester City.
Gabriel Jesus have so far, scored 58 in 159 Premier League matches, all for Manchester City. AFP

"I'm going to go for Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane to share it. Jesus is coming into an Arsenal side to be the main man and has also been sharp in pre-season," he said.

Solace's second nomination for the shared top scorer award went to Tottenham Hotspur's captain Harry Kane. He stated that the English international will not be treating us to the customary slow start he always serves, hence a befitting season for him.

"Yes, I know everyone is looking at Haaland and Nunez, but both are coming into a new league and need to find their feet," Solace continued.

Harry Kane is a three-time winner of the Premier League golden boot, having won it in 2016, 2017 and 2021
Harry Kane is a three-time winner of the Premier League golden boot, having won it in 2016, 2017 and 2021 IMAGO / News Images

"Kane looks unusually sharp in preseason, which means his customary slow start is less likely. I think both men [Kane and Jesus] will duke it out all season long while Haaland and Nunez experience some teething pains. I say 25-28 goals should do it."

The second Kane nomination came from Tosin Abayomi who was slightly torn between the Tottenham man and Manchester City's new boy, Haaland.

"When it comes to the golden boot, definitely Harry Kane. But Haaland might nick it if Guardiola gives him Manchester City's penalty duties," he said.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah got the most nominations for the top scorers to gong with four of Pulse's in-house analysts, including myself, leaning towards the 'Egyptian god'.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the golden boot in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the golden boot in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons AFP

"Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer every season since he arrived and has won the Premier League golden boot on several occasions. And with his future sorted, I expect him to continue in the same vein." Joba Ogunwale said.

"The Premier League golden boot will go to Mohamed Salah this season. With Sadio Mane gone, the scoring mantle will fall on the Egyptian, and he has shown he is up to the task." Damola Ogungbe added.

Izuchukwu Akawor: "Do I think the Premier League goal record will be broken this season? No. Mohamed Salah for the golden boot. I predict 24 goals."

"It has to be Salah," David Ben concluded.

Pulse Sports predicts the 2022/23 Premier League season
Pulse Sports predicts the 2022/23 Premier League season Pulse Nigeria

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

