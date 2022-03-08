Potential Premier League destinations for Chidera Ejuke in emergency Russian transfer window

"In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 10 March 2022... the foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022)," the FIFA statement read.

This means Super Eagles and CSKA Moscow superstar Chidera Ejuke could have his mooted Premier League move earlier than expected, but where would he go?

Pulse Nigeria

Ejuke is famed for his exciting style of play, a bag of tricks backed up with frightening pace that is suited to English football. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 20 league games for CSKA this season which suggests that his productivity could use a boost.

Ejuke’s skillset would be suited to a team like Wolves as they rely on tricky pacy wingers, all of whom do not really have a consistent end product. He could be a direct replacement and maybe even an upgrade on Adama Traore who departed for Barcelona.

A team like Burnley could also use the winger's qualities to escape their ongoing relegation battle. The signing of Maxwell Cornet injected new life into Sean Dyche’s team, signing Ejuke could have a similar impact, even if it is on a short-term loan deal.

Twitter

Ejuke on the left wing and Cornet out on the right could be devastating to opposition defenders and tantalising for their new striker, Wout Weghorst.

Watford could also be a good landing spot for Ejuke as they have many Nigerians but it is not exactly a good fit stylistically. The club is currently overloaded with similar players and are on course to get relegated.

Pulse Nigeria

Crystal Palace are the last and probably the best fit for Ejuke as the Eagles have proven to be a conducive place for similar wingers.