Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Uzoho drops a clanger, Dennis disinterested, Aribo awful

Despite a William Troost-Ekong penalty canceling out Thomas Partey's opener, the Super Eagles were unable to find a second goal. The result means that Nigeria miss out on a place at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The performances on the night are rated here, on a scale of 1-10.

Francis Uzoho: 1

After a strong showing in the away leg, Uzoho's performance swung wildly in the opposite direction. Terrible error for Ghana's goal in allowing a fairly routine shot squirm underneath his body, and looked jittery afterward.

Ola Aina: 5

The Torino man was strong in his defending, bullish with his runs and offered imagination that was sorely lacking elsewhere. Ran out of gas considerably in the final 20 minutes, perhaps a legacy of his lack of minutes at club level.

William Troost-Ekong: 5

Dispatched Nigeria's equaliser from the penalty spot with aplomb. In truth Ghana did not mount concerted attacking pressure, so there was not a lot on his plate.

Leon Balogun: 4

Same as Troost-Ekong, minus the penalty goal. Struggled with his distribution as well, and looked heavy of foot on a couple of occasions.

Calvin Bassey: 3

Difficult game to make a first start in for Bassey, who was the target of rotational fouling by Ghana and made a positioning error in the first half. Combined well in spells in that opening period though, when all that Nigeria did well came down the left.

Oghenekaro Etebo: 3

Struggled to control the game on a difficult pitch and looked a little flustered by the intensity with which Ghana snapped into tackles in midfield. Improved slightly, but only slightly, when he played a more advanced role in the second half.

Frank Onyeka: 4

Competed well in spells and took up good positions in the inside right channel, even if the on-ball quality was a little lacking. Nigeria found the going a lot tougher when he went off after the break.

Joe Aribo: 3

On a bumpy, uneven surface, Aribo looked leggy and inconsequential. Simply could not create separation from his marker at any point, and when he did receive in space his touch was heavy.

Emmanuel Dennis: 3

The Watford man seemed distinctly uninterested by it all at points, especially when the ball was not in danger of coming his way. Showed flashes of quality in possession, but on the whole did not impact the game in any meaningful way.

Victor Osimhen: 5

Fought for everything and put his body on the line, as we Ave come to expect. A shame his teammates did not bring the same fervour, or even offer requisite support.

Ademola Lookman: 4

Quite a mixed bag for Lookman on the night. Won the penalty for the equaliser and combined well with Bassey on a couple of occasions in the first half. Faded as a factor in the second.

Abdullahi Shehu: 2

A shocker of a cameo from Shehu, whose very first touch nearly played Ghana in. Talk about starting as you mean to go on.

Moses Simon: 2

Ws ineffectual after entering the fray on 60 minutes. The slick dribbler of Garoua seems a distant memory now.

Ahmed Musa: N/A

Odion Ighalo: N/A