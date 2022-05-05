3 famous curses in football history

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

The ‘Yaya Toure curse' is supposedly responsible for Pep Guardiola’s Champions League woes, here are some other famous curses in football.

Famous football curses
Famous football curses

Football by simple logic should depend solely on abilities and tactics but over the years the beautiful game has been steeped in superstition.

Recommended articles

Manchester City suffered yet another brutal Champions League disappointment having lost to Real Madrid in the 2022 semi-final to make it six unsuccessful attempts to win the trophy since Pep Guardiola took over.

So why does this super-rich and successful team stacked with quality players and led by one of the greatest managers of all time consistently fail on the big stage? The Yaya Toure curse.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola never saw eye to eye with Yaya Toure and his agent
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola never saw eye to eye with Yaya Toure and his agent

In honour of that highly superstitious and probably untrue phenomenon, here are three of the most famous curses in football history arranged by descending order of believability and craziness.

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Southampton moved from their old stadium ‘The Dell’ to their present home, St Marys in 2001 but their housewarming did not go as planned at all.

The Saints moved into their new home at the start of the 2001/02 season which started in August and struggled so badly that different theories were flying around to rationalise their dismal home form.

Southampton got off to a rocky start at the St Mary's stadium
Southampton got off to a rocky start at the St Mary's stadium AP

One theory suggested that a group of Portsmouth supporters (Southampton’s rivals) buried their team's shirt under one of the stands while construction was ongoing.

Another theory blamed it on the land, saying that the stadium had been built on a pagan burial site which jinxed the team.

As ridiculous and untrue as those sound, Pagan witch Ceridwen Dragonoak Connelly reportedly performed a Celtic cleansing ceremony and whether by divine intervention or just pure luck, Southampton won their next home game, on November 25 2001.

Southampton needed help from a Pagan priestess to win for the first time at St Mary's
Southampton needed help from a Pagan priestess to win for the first time at St Mary's Who ate all the pies

After Southampton defeated Charlton, the witch in question was in a gloating mood, quoted as saying "I performed a ritual there and, because of my upbringings, I did it in Welsh. I performed a cleansing of the ground in Celtic tradition but athletes are a very superstitious bunch and I did a blessing for some positive energy and it has obviously worked."

Legend has it that sometime in 1967, fans of Argentinian club Independiente broke into the stadium of their neighbours and eternal rivals Racing Club and buried seven dead cats while Racing fans were out celebrating their latest trophy.

Racing Cub and Independiente are neighbours and rivals with their stadia next to each other
Racing Cub and Independiente are neighbours and rivals with their stadia next to each other Wikipedia

What happened between then and 1998 was the downfall of Racing Club on and off the pitch as the club got relegated and went bankrupt in that period.

The club even brought in a priest to perform an exorcism on the pitch in front of a packed stadium like it was a home game. After a thorough search, six cat dead bodies were said to have been recovered, rather surprising that they had not decayed after all these years.

Independiente used dead cats as a weapon of warfare against Racing Club
Independiente used dead cats as a weapon of warfare against Racing Club Angry cat [Flickr] Flickr

Their fortunes still did not fully change until 2001 when head coach Reinaldo Merlo ordered for the full pitch to be dug in a bid to find the last cat which they did and of course Racing Club went on to win the league that year, their first title since 1966.

Perhaps the most famous football curse of all time probably because it is still active to this day, Benfica are reportedly operating under a 100-year curse that makes it near impossible to win any European trophy.

Benfica had won back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 62 thanks to manager Bela Guttmann who then saw it fit to ask for a raise in wages but the club responded by firing him instead.

Bela Guttmann won two consecutive European Cups with Benfica in 1961 and 1962
Bela Guttmann won two consecutive European Cups with Benfica in 1961 and 1962 Goal

"Not in a hundred years from now will Benfica ever be European champion." is the quote attributed to Guttmann as his response to the Benfica board’s ungrateful treatment.

Benfica have since played and lost European Cup finals in 1963, 1965 and 1968 immediately after Guttmann left.

The Portuguese club lost two more finals in 1988 and 1990 abd the curse extended to the UEFA Cup/Europa League as well, losing finals in 1983, 2013 and 2014.

60 years on, Bela Guttmann’s words remain true and Benfica remains without any European trophy and by his schedule, they will not win any until 2062.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Famous football curses

    3 famous curses in football history

  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

    Guardiola's obsession with control means Champions League success will remain elusive

  • Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Pep Guardiola

    3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Recommended articles

Mourinho reaches another final as Roma edge out Leicester City

Mourinho reaches another final as Roma edge out Leicester City

'Mourinho has done it' - Reactions as Tammy Abraham sends Roma to ECL final at the expense of Leicester City

'Mourinho has done it' - Reactions as Tammy Abraham sends Roma to ECL final at the expense of Leicester City

3 famous curses in football history

3 famous curses in football history

Nigeria's Falconets to face France, Canada and Korea Republic at 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Falconets to face France, Canada and Korea Republic at 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Guardiola's obsession with control means Champions League success will remain elusive

Guardiola's obsession with control means Champions League success will remain elusive

Okocha is Nigeria's best player to grace the Premier League-Frank Onyeka

Okocha is Nigeria's best player to grace the Premier League-Frank Onyeka

Trending

COMMENT

Nigeria can no longer ignore Cyriel Dessers and Anthony Nwakaeme

Dessers and Nwakaeme have been constantly omitted from the Super Eagles squad

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid
UCL

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Pep Guardiola