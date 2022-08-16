ANALYSIS

Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed

Authors:

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Monday night offered a first vision of the new Napoli – Victor Osimhen’s Napoli.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

And while the Nigeria international only scored and assisted once apiece in the Azzurri’s 5-2 spanking of Hellas Verona, he was crucially involved in all of Napoli’s goals on the day.

Having lost a number of influential components over the summer, Luciano Spalletti has doubled down on building the team around Osimhen. However, at Marcantonio Bentegodi, the structure was still a 4-3-3, there were only two debuts, and Osimhen’s tally of touches - 30 - was only a marginal uptick on his average of 26 per game from the 2021/22 season. The clearest indication of his increased centrality transcended the numbers.

For Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s headed equaliser, Osimhen’s presence was directly instrumental. No one scored more headed goals in Serie A last season, the effect being that when the 23-year-old goes up for a flighted delivery, opposing defences take notice and seek to adjust accordingly.

Here, his implied menace attracted two centre-backs and arguably distracted the wing-back, allowing the Georgian debutant Kvaratskhelia to get in at the far post and head home.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area Pulse Nigeria
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area Pulse Nigeria
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's headed equaliser owed a lot to Osimhen's presence inside the penalty area Pulse Nigeria

The no.9 then struck just before half time, varying his movement by attacking the far post from a corner. For earlier deliveries, he had been a part of the throng at the front post, but this time he peeled around the back of the Verona defence, getting on the end of Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s near-post flick to open his account for the season.

Verona equalised early in the second half, threatening to make a contest out of it, but then Spalletti’s side streaked away, scoring twice in 10 minutes to take the game away from the hosts.

First, Osimhen dropped deep to receive, pulling Koray Gunter out of the Verona back line, before laying the ball off to the wide area.

Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third Pulse Nigeria

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski promptly ran off Adrien Tameze and galloped into the gulf between the outside centre-backs to finish low past Lorenzo Montipo.

Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third
Osimhen's movement opened up a massive gap in the heart of the Verona defence, which Zielinki exploited for Napoli's third Pulse Nigeria

Then, the centre-forward demonstrated the value of movement, dragging the Verona defence out of joint to allow Stanislav Lobotka run through the middle and curl the fourth into the bottom corner.

Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score
Osimhen displayed intelligent movement to open up the middle for Lobotka to run into and score Pulse Nigeria

While the assist officially went to Mario Rui, the goal simply would not happen without Osimhen’s run.

For the fifth and final goal, Osimhen made a double movement to steal in ahead of Gunter, before laying the ball off to substitute Matteo Politano to control and finish.

Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth Pulse Nigeria
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth
Osimhen timed his run to get ahead of his marker, before laying the ball off to Politano to score the fifth Pulse Nigeria

While the 5-2 margin was impressive, the jury remains out on whether Napoli will be a true player in the Scudetto race this season. Inevitably, being that he is now the totem of Spalletti’s side, that discussion will get boiled down to Osimhen himself: is he capable of carrying the responsibility of a title charge?

From a numbers perspective, he will need to drastically improve his production, especially against the big sides. However, from a tactical perspective, the win over Verona proved his adaptability: for the first time since he joined, it was not a matter of the team playing for him or not; Napoli played through him.

Topics:

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu Solace is the Senior Editor of Pulse Sports. A respected columnist across various international platforms, he has close to a decade of experience reporting on African football. His forte is analytical content, and he is particular about quality and accuracy. He can be found on Twitter: @TheOddSolace.

More from category

  • Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

    Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed

  • Liverpool are still missing Sadio Mane

    Liverpool’s winless start to the season vindicates Sadio Mane

  • Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is will be one of Napoli's leading men this season

    Osimhen is now Napoli's leading man but he is not Jesus

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali kicks off his Ponferradina career in fine style

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali kicks off his Ponferradina career in fine style

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed

Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed

Joe Aribo open to playing as a 'super sub' for Southampton

Joe Aribo open to playing as a 'super sub' for Southampton

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Trending

Nigerian youngsters to watch this season

Nigerian youngsters who could break into Super Eagles squad this season

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are scoring again after leaving Chelsea
COMMENT

Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Biggest upsets from the weekend
BETTING

Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend