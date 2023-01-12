ADVERTISEMENT

OPINION: Roberto Martinez’s Portugal appointment is a masterclass in failing upwards

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Roberto Martinez’s new job as the Portuguese head coach is the latest in his career trend of getting rewarded for mediocrity

Roberto Martinez was presented as the new coach of Portugal
Roberto Martinez was presented as the new coach of Portugal

Roberto Martinez was confirmed as the new head coach of the Portuguese senior national football team on Monday replacing the departed Fernando Santos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The appointment comes as a huge shock especially as Martinez only just quit his role with Belgium where he underperformed for over six years.

However, this might not be entirely surprising to people who are familiar with the Spaniard&rsquo;s managerial career so far, failing upwards is a recurring theme in Martinez&rsquo;s professional life so far.

Martinez started his managerial career at Swansea City in the English League One where he was appointed in 2007 and made waves within a year.

33-year-old Roberto Martinez managing Swansea in the English League One
33-year-old Roberto Martinez managing Swansea in the English League One AFP

He led Swansea to the 2007/08 League One title, helping the Welsh club gain promotion to the English second tier for the first time in 24 years while also winning the League One manager of the year award.

His exploits earned him a Premier League move to Wigan in 2009 under circumstances that could best be described as controversial which will be explored later.

Martinez did a decent job at keeping Wigan in the Premier League for four more seasons but the highlight of his time in Lancashire was winning the FA Cup in 2013, the first and only so far in the club&rsquo;s history.

Roberto Martinez celebrating Wigan's FA Cup triumph in 2013
Roberto Martinez celebrating Wigan's FA Cup triumph in 2013 AFP

He then joined Everton which remains his last club job to date as his three years in Merseyside were followed by six more in charge of Belgium and now Portugal where he&rsquo;s about to take on another big job but rather undeservedly.

As Martinez enters the 16th year of his professional management career, he still only has two trophies to show for it, the English League One with Swansea in 2008 and the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013.

For every level he has coached at since Swansea, one could argue that Martinez has underperformed but he still somehow manages to land a bigger job.

Roberto Martinez began his coaching career at Swansea City
Roberto Martinez began his coaching career at Swansea City AFP

He openly criticised Swansea players who were leaving for bigger clubs and publicly said he would only leave the club if he was &ldquo;forced out&rdquo;&nbsp; only to leave for Wigan shortly after, prompting the Swansea fans to nickname him &ldquo;El Judas&rdquo;.

In Martinez&rsquo;s four seasons as Wigan manager, he had a measly 29% win ratio in 175 games and the club never finished higher than 15th which they achieved in 2011/12 with 43 points.

To contextualise, Wigan finished 11th with 45 points in the Premier League the season before appointing Martinez and the Spaniard was supposed to be an upgrade on Steve Bruce, the man who did it.

Roberto Martinez as Wigan manager
Roberto Martinez as Wigan manager AFP

But Martinez never matched Bruce and would have the club in a four-year-long relegation battle which they eventually lost in the 2012/13 season.

But at the least, they got an FA Cup trophy as compensation for their troubles even though Wigan have since never made it back to the Premier League.

It&rsquo;s safe to say Martinez&rsquo;s four years at Wigan were not exactly successful but he still moved up in the world immediately after relegation when he was appointed as the Everton manager in May 2013, just 14 days after relegating Wigan.

His first season at Everton was honestly impressive and his best managerial season to date as he led the club to a fifth-place finish, with a total of 72 points which is still Everton&rsquo;s highest points haul in Premier League history.

Roberto Martinez's time at Everton started well but ended badly with him getting fired
Roberto Martinez's time at Everton started well but ended badly with him getting fired AFP

But that was as good as it got for him in Merseyside as Everton finished 11th with 47 points in each of the next two seasons, leading to him getting fired in May 2016 with one game left to play in the season.

Following the established theme, Martinez once again landed on his feet, getting a bigger job than the one he was fired from when Belgium announced him as their new manager, replacing Marc Wilmots.

Wilmots, a Belgian legend was fired after a poor EURO 2016 campaign which ended in the quarterfinals only for Martinez to also get knocked out at the same stage in EURO 2020 (played in 2021) but he remarkably managed to keep his job.

Roberto Martinez could not live up to expectations with Belgium
Roberto Martinez could not live up to expectations with Belgium AFP

His most notable accomplishment with the Red Devils was keeping Belgium as the number one team in the world according to the FIFA rankings from September 2018 to February 2021.

Despite having what was statistically the best national team in the world and a golden generation of world-class Belgian players, a 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medal is the best Martinez could show for it.

Roberto Martinez led Belgium to the 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medal
Roberto Martinez led Belgium to the 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medal AFP

The embarrassing capitulation at the recently-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in which Martinez oversaw a group stage exit was still not enough to make him unattractive to prospective suitors.

How he has managed to get a better job once again, this time with Portugal, a team on the upward trajectory in the early stages of its &lsquo;Golden Generation&rsquo; remains to be studied.

To summarise Martinez&rsquo;s international career so far, he wasted the last six years of Belgium&rsquo;s best periods in history, underperforming at every major tournament, including the UEFA Nations League.

He now gets to leave with the Belgium team in its worst shape in over a decade with aged players and needing a reboot to join Portugal, a team full of vibrant, world-class talent similar to what Belgium was when Martinez was appointed in 2016.

Roberto Martinez in Portugal's dressing room
Roberto Martinez in Portugal's dressing room AFP

They don&rsquo;t make luck like Martinez&rsquo;s anymore, karma is a foreign concept to this man and in his universe, there is no such thing as consequences for actions, just an upward trajectory regardless of how badly he messes up.

One thing is for sure, if football coaching stops working out for Roberto Martinez, he can transition into life and career coaching; he knows a thing or two about securing dream jobs while being underqualified.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Some of the continent's best players were on show in Ligue 1

    LIGUE 1: Moffi, Pepe and the top 5 African stars that lit up GW18

  • Roberto Martinez was presented as the new coach of Portugal

    OPINION: Roberto Martinez’s Portugal appointment is a masterclass in failing upwards

  • Shaunae Miller-Uibo is gunning to become a double World Record holder

    ATHLETICS: Is Miller-Uibo’s goal of running a double World Record feasible?

Recommended articles

LIGUE 1: Moffi, Pepe and the top 5 African stars that lit up GW18

LIGUE 1: Moffi, Pepe and the top 5 African stars that lit up GW18

Victor Osimhen awarded the Globe Soccer Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year in Naples, Italy

Victor Osimhen awarded the Globe Soccer Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year in Naples, Italy

OPINION: Roberto Martinez’s Portugal appointment is a masterclass in failing upwards

OPINION: Roberto Martinez’s Portugal appointment is a masterclass in failing upwards

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to PlayStation Plus this January

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to PlayStation Plus this January

UFC: Dana White breaks silence after wife slap ignites nightclub scandal

UFC: Dana White breaks silence after wife slap ignites nightclub scandal

Revealed: Why Eminem rejected a $9 million offer to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Revealed: Why Eminem rejected a $9 million offer to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

GAMING: Call of Duty Mobile returns to Apple Store

GAMING: Call of Duty Mobile returns to Apple Store

WHAT'S BUZZIN: Man City fans brand Kalvin Phillips 'worst signing of the season' after embarrassing Carabao Cup exit

WHAT'S BUZZIN: Man City fans brand Kalvin Phillips 'worst signing of the season' after embarrassing Carabao Cup exit

'Its Over!!' - Fans troll Conor McGregor for liking erotic video of man on Twitter

'Its Over!!' - Fans troll Conor McGregor for liking erotic video of man on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jerry Eze's what God cannot do does not exist phrase is becoming an 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars

Joao Felix is set to be Todd Bohely's latest Chelsea signing

OPINION: Joao Felix is the latest in the long list of Todd Boehly’s expensive mistakes

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to establish himself as Nottingham Forest's most important player

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a better performance in 2023

COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?