OPINION: Arsenal have the momentum but write Man City off at your own risk

Manchester City are eight points off Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title and have been disappointing in recent weeks

Arsenal and Manchester City are in a battle for the Premier League title
Arsenal are top of the table and eight points clear of Manchester City thanks to a combination of a vibrant attack, a balanced midfield and one of the best defences in the league.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is finally seeing his process bear fruit. The Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals, Manchester City, and a faltering Liverpool by putting together the most unexpected of title charges. Powered by the excellent Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, this is a team determined to create history.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with goalscorer, Bukayo Saka
This is a title charge that has seen various narratives and doubts fall by the roadside. Some said it was simply a strong start, one that would only last a few games and that thought gained credence when Arsenal lost at Old Trafford early in the season. However, They have not lost since.

The most cogent reason given by Arteta's critics was the lack of depth in their squad. Gabriel Jesus' long-term absence was supposed to be a serious cause for concern. His replacement, Eddie Nketiah, has scored four goals in five games since.

After Arsenal's latest win over Tottenham away from home at a tough ground in a notoriously hostile North London derby, it has become widely accepted that the Gunners are now favorites to win the Premier League.

As for their nearest challengers, Manchester City, their title challenge has been quite disappointing. Unbeaten across August and with Erling Haaland smashing goal-scoring records, several articles appeared questioning the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s team and the level of the Premier League in general.

Manchester City have struggled in recent matches
The moaning about City's brilliance continued even when Arsenal began to take the ascendancy and it was even considered an inevitability that Pep's side would ultimately prevail.

Four games after the World Cup and City have won two, drawn once and lost to Manchester United in disappointing fashion. Guardiola's men also lost to Brentford just before the tournament in Qatar and cracks began to appear.

For whatever reason, this incredibly gifted side that has won the league four times in the last five years, have struggled. Against Manchester United at the weekend, despite, the contentious goal awarded to Bruno Fernandes, City struggled to create anything of note throughout the game.

Jack Grealish provided a spark off the bench and scored what could have been the winning goal but that was that for City from an attacking point.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Guardiola has been rather perplexing in press conferences, speaking unprompted of poor body language and weight issues. On the face of it, things appear to be rocky at the Etihad stadium this season.

The eight-point lead is too huge to ignore and so, naturally, the narrative has changed, with City’s title chances almost entirely played down. As it stands, Arsenal are now massive favorites to win their first league title since 2004. That is a dangerous assumption when you're coming against Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have been here before. Despite an almost strange desire to make life hard for themselves, City always seem to come out on top. They have won the league twice after being behind by more than seven points and it would be very premature to write them off now.

In the 2018/19 Premier League season, City strung together 14 wins on the bounce from early February on to overcome a Liverpool side that lost only once all season.

Manchester City were crowned champions in 2019 after an epic winning run
Two years after that, Guardiola's men put together another remarkable comeback. By October, City were down in 13th and supposedly out of contention but they picked up 52 points from the next available 57 to win the league.

On paper, Manchester City have an array of players who have been there and done that. They have had their backs against the wall and have always come out swinging.

Whatever happens, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will have done themselves proud and whichever team loses out on the title will live to fight another day.

