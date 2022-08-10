Nigerian youngsters who could break into the Super Eagles squad this season

In the Italian Serie A, Victor Osimhen will be flying the country's flag with Napoli, but there are also players like Ademola Lookman, Simy Nwankwo, Isaac Success, Ola Aina and many others.

In England, Taiwo Awoniyi and Joe Aribo have had their first taste of Premier League football, while Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi are still there.

However, while most of these players are senior members in the Super Eagles squad, there are some youngsters who could break into the team with their performances at their clubs.

The performances of these youngsters may go under the radar, but it may be enough to get Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to give them more chances.

Pulse Sports look at some of these Nigerian youngsters that could gatecrash the Super Eagles team this season.

Raphael Onyedika (FC Midtjylland)

It is baffling that Onyedika has not gotten a call-up to the Super Eagles yet, considering a player like Oghenekaro Etebo was invited last time.

Onyedika is one of Nigeria's exciting prospects in Europe right now. The 21-year has been a quality player for FC Midtjylland in the last two seasons.

Pulse Nigeria

He made 22 league appearances for the Danish club last season, scoring two goals and registering one assist. Onyedika is a versatile midfielder who can play as a defensive and central midfielder.

While he is not the finished material yet, Onyedika has the qualities you want in a central and defensive midfielder. And with Nigeria's current situation in the middle of the park, another strong showing from Onyedika this season could see him get his first call-up.

He has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer, and that will raise his profile should the move happen.

AlHassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp)

AlHassan Yusuf is another midfield monster who is one of Nigeria's youngsters to watch out for this season. A typical box-to-box midfielder, Yusuf has shown his quality for Antwerp since he joined the club last season.

IMAGO / Belga

However, it is energetic runs and relentlessness that make him stand out. He played 26 times for the Belgian side last season, scoring three times.

If he continues in the same vein and improves his numbers, he will be a key player for the Super Eagles.

Samson Tijani (RB Salzburg)

Samson Tijani has struggled to break into the Salzburg team since he joined the club in 2020. He has spent most of the time out on loan but returned in the second half of last season. The new season offers Tijani the chance to establish himself in Salzburg's squad.

Pulse Nigeria

Although it will be difficult, if he manages to play regularly for Salzburg this season, he could be an option for Nigeria in the midfield.

Akinkunmi Amoo (Copenhaghen)

The number ten role in the Super Eagles squad has been a problem, but Akinkunmi Amoo could be the player to solve the issue. Since he broke out at the U17 level, Amoo has been tipped to be Nigeria's next great attacking midfielder.

Fck.dk

While he is still yet to fulfil the expectations, Amoo has shown a glimpse of his quality at the club level. He joined Danish side Copenhagen from Hammarby last season but has not really hit the ground running.

However, this season could be a big one for him. If he manages to have a good season, it could be the start of a promising career with the Super Eagles.

Kingsley Michael (SC Ried)

Kingsley Michael made his debut for the Super Eagles against Cape Verde last year. But just as he was about to make progress in his career, he suffered an ankle injury at his club Bologna which derailed his season.

Pulse Nigeria