Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

For his performances with Germany, to his classic goal for Arsenal against Ludogurets, Ozil oozed class on the field of play.

However, a part of his game has been overlooked of recent, and probably with a closer view, it would be possible to assert that the player has a rather serious attitudinal issue which seems to have stuck with him right from his Madrid days.

Ozil at Real Madrid

Ozil was signed from Werder Bremen by then Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho.

At Real, Ozil was absolutely brilliant playing in a fast paced counterattack style and partnering with Ronaldo and Di Maria who were at the peak of their powers then.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ozil recorded a high rate of assists with most going to talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

While at Real Madrid however, Ozil was involved in a bust up with Mourinho, after the manager criticized his performance.

He had told Ozil to perform better than he was and understand that making two perfect passes in a game, and also achieving 50% of passes was inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

Mourinho also told the German "You're a coward. What do you want? Do you want a nice hot shower, wash your hair and be alone? Or would you prefer to show your teammates, the fans and me what you can do? Remember, I don't need you."

Ozil walked past Mourinho, saying nothing and going to have a shower. Although he apologized to the rest of the team after the incident.

It however showed that the German had a soft underbelly with not being able to handle criticism. And maybe it was less of a surprise that he was sold by Carlo Ancelotti.

Ozil at Arsenal

Ozil was sold to Arsenal by Real Madrid for what would be a club record fee for Arsenal - a deal that split opinions as Arsenal hadn't done something like that in years.

However, playing under Arsene Wenger, Ozil played a crucial role in midfield, and once again formed an effective pairing with Chilean, Alexis Sanchez.

While at Arsenal, Ozil earned the nickname "Mr. Assists" and would have broken the assist record in the Premier League season, but for some wasteful finishing upfront.

After Wenger left, came in new manager, Unai Emery, who was trying to rebuild the Arsenal side. At first, Ozil was getting games under the Spaniard, playing in the number 10 role.

Things would however change months before the Spaniard was sacked as Ozil was pretty much left out of the side, even on days when he was fully fit. For many, it began to spell the end of his time at Arsenal - it would however be tricky as Arsenal had offered him a new contract with an increase in his wages. After Emery's sacking, interim manager Freddie Ljunberg also rarely made use of Ozil.

It would however get worse when new manager, Mikel Arteta arrived at the club.

Considering they had been teammates before Arteta retired, but that wasn't the case as Arteta sparsely used Ozil.

On some days, it was about the German not being fit or fitting into his style, but the German made his feelings known on social media indirectly whenever feelers came out of the club.

It became worse weeks before Ozil left, as Arteta didn't even want him at the club, and would rather use youngsters than the German. Beyond the Arteta squabble, many also thought the fact that Ozil tweeted about the Ughur situation in China compounded his woes at Arsenal.

Ozil was later released by the club, and he signed for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Ozil at Fenerbahce

Ozil's move to the Turkish club seemed like a "homecoming", especially due to the fact that he is of Turkish origin. He was accepted with open arms and many thought it would be a great start for him.

While he did contribute to the side, in 2022, Ozil's performances had drawn criticism from some, and even the Club President said "He needs to think about contributing to Fenerbahce".

Ozil was involved in a bust up with the interim manager who then felt he would not need to use the German in his side.