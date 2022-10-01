Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

The latest instalment of the Manchester Derby comes around with City the hosts five points ahead of their in-form visitors, United.

But what would a combined XI of the two Manchester teams look like based on the current form of players as seen so far this season?

Manchester Derby combined XI

The team is selected on current form and set up in a 4-1-2-3 formation because it best accommodates the deserving players.

Pulse Nigeria

There are seven Manchester City players selected and four from Manchester United to make up the XI.

Ederson (GK)

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has been the undisputed starter for Manchester City and he leads the league in clean sheets with four in the first seven games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Diogo Dalot (RB)

Perhaps a surprise inclusion but Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has excelled at the right full-back position so far this season with one assist in six games played.

Imago

Ruben Dias (CB)

Ruben Dias is an obvious inclusion, the Portuguese international is one of the most essential Manchester City players and has contributed immensely to four clean sheets so far.

AFP

Lisandro Martinez (CB)

All the talk surrounding Lisandro Martinez since he joined Manchester United has been about his height or lack of it but the Argentine centre-half has stood tall and defied his critics so far.

AFP

Joao Cancelo (LB)

Not only is Joao Cancelo the undisputed starting left-back for Manchester City, he is arguably the best fullback in the league right now and he has already scored a league goal this season.

AFP

Rodri (DM)

Rodri’s status as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League is uncontested, certainly not by Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Casemiro.

POOL

Kevin De Bruyne (AM)

Not that Kevin De Bruyne’s inclusion needed to be justified anyway but a goal and six assists in seven league games are all that need to be said.

pulse senegal

Christian Eriksen (AM)

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has proven to be one of the best signings of the summer since joining United as a free agent in the summer and his performances have earned him a spot in the combined XI.

Twitter

Bernardo Silva (RW)

Manchester City’s Portuguese midfield maestro Bernardo Silva has scored twice and assisted three goals in yet another impressive season so far.

POOL

Erling Haaland (CF)

Undoubtedly the first name on the sheet, Erling Haaland has been breaking goalscoring records for Manchester City with 11 goals in his first seven appearances, almost double anyone else’s tally so far.

Eurosport

Marcus Rashford (LW)

Marcus Rashford is the reigning Premier League player of the month, and with three goals and two assists in six games so far, his inclusion is justified.

Pulse Nigeria

Manager and omissions

Erik Ten Hag was recently crowned the manager of the month for September but Pep Guardiola is obviously the better manager and as such will lead this hypothetical team.

Pulse

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, and John Stones are Manchester City players who could have made it based on their performances thus far.