LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

Kamory Doumbia

Stade Reims’ 19-year-old attacking midfielder Kamory Doumbia is on the rise in Ligue 1 and is set to be one of the revelations of the 2022/23 season. He could further improve his reputation when Reims take on Ajaccio.

The Malian midfielder could get another chance to impress when Ajaccio host Reims in the 18th round of Ligue 1, especially after an impressive showing in the Coupe de France, where he created three chances in Reims’ 7-0 win over Loon Plage.

Even beyond this game week, Doumbia should be on every Ligue 1 fan’s radar as one of the hottest prospects in Ligue 1 going to the business end of the season.

Seko Fofana

RC Lens captain Seko Fofana is on a great run of form, with two goals and an assist in his last four matches in all competitions with Les Sang et Or. The Ivorian midfielder has earned plaudits for his boisterous displays in midfield as he leads Lens on an improbable title charge.

When Lens travel to Strasbourg, they will be looking for another big performance from their 6’1” captain to help them maintain their 10-game unbeaten run and possibly move closer to Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.

Moses Simon

Nantes and Lyon have been below their usual standards in the 2022/23 season, but the same cannot be said about Nantes’ Nigerian winger Moses Simon.

When the two clubs meet in the 18th round of Ligue 1, it could be another chance for Simon to show his quality and possibly equal his best-ever Ligue 1 goal tally with more than half of the season left to play.

Simon has been one of Nantes’ best players so far, and certainly their best forward in Ligue 1. He has contributed to more goals than any other Nantes player, and if Les Canaris are to continue their climb up the table with a win over Lyon, they will need Moses to again be on top of his game.

Hamza Sakhi

Morocco’s midfield at the World Cup was so stacked that there was no room for Auxerre’s Hamza Sakhi in it, despite his impressive Ligue 1 season. In the last Ligue 1 game before the World Cup break, Sakhi delivered a stellar performance for Auxerre against league leaders PSG, which under other circumstances could have sneaked him into the final squad for the World Cup.

With Auxerre struggling to save their Ligue 1 season, they will need Sakhi to hit the same vein of form that he was in before the break, and their match against Toulouse, who have not won a Ligue 1 away fixture in five attempts, are the perfect opponents for Auxerre and Sakhi to get back into form with.

Terem Moffi

Looking out for Terem Moffi could be beneficial for reasons on and off the pitch. If Moffi plays, you get to watch one of the most lethal strikers in Ligue 1 strut his stuff for Lorient, and if he does not, that will serve as a pointer to the transfer saga currently surrounding the Nigerian forward.

Moffi has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and although nothing concrete has been announced, a Lorient team without Moffi in it would be a huge pointer to a move away from the Stade du Moustoir.