ADVERTISEMENT

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

With a new Ligue 1 game week comes another set of African players to keep an eye out for

PanoramiC
PanoramiC

Lens' mighty Ivorian captain, Nantes' Nigerian wizard, a Malian teenager taking Reims by storm and more, these are the top 5 African talents to keep an eye out for this game week in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Stade Reims’ 19-year-old attacking midfielder Kamory Doumbia is on the rise in Ligue 1 and is set to be one of the revelations of the 2022/23 season. He could further improve his reputation when Reims take on Ajaccio.

19-year-old Malian midfielder Kamory Doumbia has a bright future ahead of him
19-year-old Malian midfielder Kamory Doumbia has a bright future ahead of him AFP

The Malian midfielder could get another chance to impress when Ajaccio host Reims in the 18th round of Ligue 1, especially after an impressive showing in the Coupe de France, where he created three chances in Reims’ 7-0 win over Loon Plage.

Even beyond this game week, Doumbia should be on every Ligue 1 fan’s radar as one of the hottest prospects in Ligue 1 going to the business end of the season.

RC Lens captain Seko Fofana is on a great run of form, with two goals and an assist in his last four matches in all competitions with Les Sang et Or. The Ivorian midfielder has earned plaudits for his boisterous displays in midfield as he leads Lens on an improbable title charge.

It was another great day at the office for Lend and their Ivorian captain (PanoramiC)
It was another great day at the office for Lend and their Ivorian captain (PanoramiC) AFP

When Lens travel to Strasbourg, they will be looking for another big performance from their 6&rsquo;1&rdquo; captain to help them maintain their 10-game unbeaten run and possibly move closer to Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.&nbsp;

Nantes and Lyon have been below their usual standards in the 2022/23 season, but the same cannot be said about Nantes&rsquo; Nigerian winger Moses Simon.&nbsp;

When the two clubs meet in the 18th round of Ligue 1, it could be another chance for Simon to show his quality and possibly equal his best-ever Ligue 1 goal tally with more than half of the season left to play.

Simon has been one of Nantes&rsquo; best players so far, and certainly their best forward in Ligue 1. He has contributed to more goals than any other Nantes player, and if Les Canaris are to continue their climb up the table with a win over Lyon, they will need Moses to again be on top of his game.&nbsp;

Morocco&rsquo;s midfield at the World Cup was so stacked that there was no room for Auxerre&rsquo;s Hamza Sakhi in it, despite his impressive Ligue 1 season. In the last Ligue 1 game before the World Cup break, Sakhi delivered a stellar performance for Auxerre against league leaders PSG, which under other circumstances could have sneaked him into the final squad for the World Cup.&nbsp;

Auxerre have one of the most creative midfielders in the league in Hamza Sakhi
Auxerre have one of the most creative midfielders in the league in Hamza Sakhi AFP

With Auxerre struggling to save their Ligue 1 season, they will need Sakhi to hit the same vein of form that he was in before the break, and their match against Toulouse, who have not won a Ligue 1 away fixture in five attempts, are the perfect opponents for Auxerre and Sakhi to get back into form with.

Looking out for Terem Moffi could be beneficial for reasons on and off the pitch. If Moffi plays, you get to watch one of the most lethal strikers in Ligue 1 strut his stuff for Lorient, and if he does not, that will serve as a pointer to the transfer saga currently surrounding the Nigerian forward.

Only Mbappe and Neymar have scored more goals than Terem Moffi in Ligue 1
Only Mbappe and Neymar have scored more goals than Terem Moffi in Ligue 1 AFP

Moffi has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and although nothing concrete has been announced, a Lorient team without Moffi in it would be a huge pointer to a move away from the Stade du Moustoir.

Moffi was on the bench for Lorient in their last fixture against La Chataigneraie, but that was in the Coupe de France, where most clubs rested their best players, however, a no-show in Ligue 1 will send a different message.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • PanoramiC

    LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

  • Joao Felix is set to be Todd Bohely's latest Chelsea signing

    OPINION: Joao Felix is the latest in the long list of Todd Boehly’s expensive mistakes

  • The Super Eagles will be hoping for a better performance in 2023

    COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

FIFA WWC: Former Super Falcons coach advises Waldrum to introduce new players

FIFA WWC: Former Super Falcons coach advises Waldrum to introduce new players

PREMIER LEAGUE: Guardiola says he has 'ridiculous' ideas for Manchester derby

PREMIER LEAGUE: Guardiola says he has 'ridiculous' ideas for Manchester derby

TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Southampton are interested in signing Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Lorient

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

Jerry Eze's what God cannot do does not exist phrase is becoming an 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars

Joao Felix is set to be Todd Bohely's latest Chelsea signing

OPINION: Joao Felix is the latest in the long list of Todd Boehly’s expensive mistakes