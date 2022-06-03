Lack of partnerships undermines Peseiro in Ecuador defeat

Jose Peseiro's charges fell behind as early as the third minute, a proclivity for slow starts once again rearing its head. That it came from a set piece will have been a major source of frustration for the Portuguese manager, considering it was a failure of the most basic organisation.

After feeling their way into the proceedings though, Nigeria were the more dangerous proposition for much of the remainder, spurning a number of presentable openings from the half-hour mark onward.

We saw the theme of adaptation persist, as the Super Eagles lined up in the same 4-4-2 system that finished the previous match against Mexico. Peseiro was quick to admit, following that defeat to El Tri, that the players had not had enough time on the training pitch to get to grips with the back three he seems to prefer. Even with the benefit of a few more sessions, that was unlikely to change much, so keeping the more familiar structure made sense.

As for the fit personnel-wise, it was something of a mixed bag, and nothing illustrated this more than the absence of coherent partnerships (ironically, one of the major cornerstones of this particular shape). Basically, no pairing features both components playing well at the same time.

With the best of intentions, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi as a midfield pairing verges on self-harm, much as they soldiered manfully for the duration. The Everton man, in particular, was purposeful and energetic in his movement and use of the ball, showing a degree of industry that can often be overlooked in the rush to compare him to his rather more ostentatious uncle.

However, as far as shielding a defence was concerned, a lot was left on the table. Even in periods of ascendancy, Ecuador still were able to generate danger on the edge of the Nigeria penalty area.

The right flank also was cause for concern, especially in the first half when Chidozie Awaziem and Sani Faisal were stationed there. Even leaving aside the Chuckle Brothers routine that let Pervis Estupinan in to score the game's only goal, the double act offered the team little by way of threat of basic progression.

Perhaps that should have been expected, considering this was essentially a tandem of centre-back and left-back, but even so, it served to highlight the regression in form that has befallen the usually solid Awaziem. Projected to be a big beneficiary, considering he had actually played under Peseiro previously, the 25-year-old has instead looked like a fish out of water in these first two matches, regardless of role (he did, after all, play the first half against Mexico in his natural station). The decision to haul him off at half-time may well presage a more final disenfranchisement.

At centre-back, Semi Ajayi looked the more composed and accomplished of the two, not as onerous a task as one might think considering the team's captain William Ekong continues to look well off the required standard at both anatomical poles. On the left flank, Calvin Bassey's star continues to rise; here, it passed Moses Simon's going in the opposite direction. Upfront, Cyriel Dessers missed a number of chances, but was at least involved; strike partner Terem Moffi barely bothered the turf on which he trod.

The good news, if one could couch two defeats in such terms, is that this pervasive discord is fixable. What more time on the training ground cannot address, the return of key personnel will. The disappointment is that, in the absence of the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen, no one really stepped into the breach to stake a claim.

You cannot miss what you never had, however. From Peseiro's vantage point, the positives decidedly outweigh the negatives, and these two defeats provide important feedback.