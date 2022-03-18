COMMENT

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Why ex-Nigerian internationals should follow John Terry’s lead by investing in football.

Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps
Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps

Chelsea legend John Terry is reportedly teaming up with a consortium called ‘True Blue’ in an attempt to purchase a 10 per cent stake in the club for £250 million.

Recommended articles

It is not clear how much Terry’s stake is in the bid but his attempt to be involved in rescuing the club he loves in their trying times should speak to former Super Eagles players.

John Terry (IMAGO/PA Images)
John Terry (IMAGO/PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

Most foreign professionals tend to delve into either coaching or administration (sometimes both) after their active playing careers but that is not the case for most ex-Nigerian players.

Very few retired Nigerian players move into coaching, and even fewer (truthfully none) are involved in the administrative aspect of local club football, which should be a cause for concern.

They say charity begins at home so let us start with the Nigeria Professional Football League where two of the 20 teams this season are privately owned and the other 18 controlled by their respective state governments.

MFM FC and Remo Stars are the only two privately owned NPFL clubs
MFM FC and Remo Stars are the only two privately owned NPFL clubs ece-auto-gen

Granted, that is a bad ratio but none of the two privately owned football clubs, MFM FC and Remo Stars have any ex-Super Eagles publicly involved in the administration of the clubs.

If former Nigerian players cannot even be involved in the day-to-day running of NPFL clubs, how can we expect them to ever get into influential positions in the national teams and the NFF by extension?

Ajax legend Edwin Van Der Sar has been involved in the running of the club since 2009, rising through the ranks all the way to the CEO position and currently performs Director of Football duties, a role that was only recently vacated by another Ajax legend, Marc Overmars.

Ajax legends Edwin Van Der Sar (L) and Marc Overmars (R) were involved in the running of the club
Ajax legends Edwin Van Der Sar (L) and Marc Overmars (R) were involved in the running of the club Imago

Cameroon and African football legend Samuel Eto’o currently calls the shots in his country’s FA and although the Nigerian football landscape is significantly different from Cameroon’s, the most important difference between Eto’o and ex-Nigerian internationals is interest.

At the risk of generalisation, most Nigerian footballers do not appear to be interested in football administration whether at the club, national team or even federation level.

There is a need for ex-internationals to be more intentional about being in positions of authority in Nigerian football, only then can true change be achieved.

If not, Nigerian football will continue in this cycle of mediocrity it has been in for the last few decades, change starts with more ex-Super Eagles following John Terry’s footsteps.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps

    John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

  • Augustine Eguavoen

    Austin Eguavoen should learn to say less than necessary

  • Nwakaeme has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in 23 apps this season.

    Why can't Nigeria's best performer in Europe get into the national team?

Recommended articles

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Chelsea given lifeline as UEFA moves first-leg Real Madrid clash to Santiago Bernabeu

Chelsea given lifeline as UEFA moves first-leg Real Madrid clash to Santiago Bernabeu

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why can't Nigeria's best performer in Europe get into the national team?

Nwakaeme has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in 23 apps this season.
SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen should learn to say less than necessary

Augustine Eguavoen